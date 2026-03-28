Agra, Mathura, And Beyond: The Cities Winning Big From Noida Airport’s Launch & How to Reach Jewar From NCR’s Key Towns

New Delhi: Marking a significant milestone in India's journey towards becoming a global aviation hub, the inauguration of Noida International Airport in Jewar on Saturday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi represents a transformative shift for the National Capital Region and Western Uttar Pradesh.

Strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway, the airport, envisioned as a major international gateway for the National Capital Region (NCR), serves as a critical aviation hub for several key cities and industrial towns.

Noida International Airport has been developed as the second international airport for the Delhi NCR region, complementing Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Together, the two airports will function as an integrated aviation system, easing congestion, expanding passenger capacity, and positioning Delhi NCR among leading global aviation hubs.

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Which city is closer?

With the airport being inaugurated today, the biggest questions remain: how far is it from the city, where exactly is the Noida International Airport located, and is it closer than the Delhi Airport?

The closest major urban center to the Noida International Airport is Greater Noida, situated just 28 km away, followed by Noida and Faridabad, both roughly 40 km from the terminal.

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The airport also provides essential connectivity to Haryana, with Palwal located within 38 km, and offers a much-needed international gateway for the manufacturing hub of Bulandshahr, which is only 36 km away.

Beyond the immediate Delhi-NCR vicinity, the airport is poised to revolutionize tourism and commerce for historic cities further south.

Aligarh is now a convenient 60 km drive, while the spiritual hubs of Mathura and Vrindavan sit approximately 75 km from the site.

Even Agra, the home of the Taj Mahal, is now accessible via a direct 130 km high-speed corridor, effectively cutting travel time for international tourists.

As the Jewar region evolves into a massive "Aerotropolis," these nearby towns are expected to see unprecedented growth in real estate, hospitality, and logistics, bridging the infrastructure gap between New Delhi and the rest of the State.

How to reach Jewar airport?

Designed as a sustainable and future-ready infrastructure project, the airport is well-connected by several expressways, with Metro connectivity plans currently in the advanced stages.

The primary gateway to the airport is the Yamuna Expressway, which connects Delhi-NCR to Agra.

For travellers coming from Delhi, the journey typically begins via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, merging seamlessly into the Yamuna Expressway.

A newly developed 31-kilometre Link Road also connects the airport to the Delhi-Faridabad-Ballabhgarh-Sohna spur of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, cutting travel time from Faridabad to just 20 minutes.

Cab/ Taxi/ Mtero?

While Metro and Rapid Rail (RRTS) links are currently under development, including a proposed 21-Minute Bullet Train connection from Sarai Kale Khan, commuters can utilize the following options-

App-Based Cabs & Bike Taxis: For the most convenient travel with bags, app-based services like Uber, Ola, and Rapido, along with local taxi providers, remain the top choice. Commuters from Delhi can expect fares to fluctuate between Rs 1,200 and Rs 2,000, depending on the specific pickup point and current demand. Meanwhile, travelers from Noida and Greater Noida will benefit from much lower rates due to their closer proximity to the Noida International Airport.

Bus Services: Bus services operated by Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) are also likely to be introduced once the airport becomes operational.

Own Vehicle: Driving your own car offers the most flexible and direct way to reach the Jewar airport.

Metro: At present, there is no direct Metro to Jewar Airport. However, a Metro extension from Noida is planned and expected to improve connectivity in the future.

Jewar Airport is approximately 60-70 km from central Noida and about 40-50 km from Greater Noida, depending on the sector.

Route for Delhi/ Noida/ Gr Noida commuters

Travellers from Delhi can access Noida via the DND Flyway or Kalindi Kunj, subsequently transitioning onto the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway. This primary corridor is highly maintained, featuring smooth transitions and several strategic entry points.

From Noida and Greater Noida, the drive is even more streamlined with significantly fewer traffic bottlenecks. While these expressways facilitate high-speed transit, motorists should account for Toll Fees specifically along the Yamuna Expressway stretch. Upon arrival, the Noida International Airport offers modern, high-capacity Parking Infrastructure, which is now fully operational following today's inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Key Features

Notably, the Noida International Airport is among the largest greenfield airport projects in India. The airport will initially have a passenger handling capacity of 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA), with scalability up to 70 MPPA upon full development. It features a 3,900-meter runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, along with modern navigation systems including Instrument Landing System (ILS) and advanced airfield lighting to support efficient, all-weather, round-the-clock operations.