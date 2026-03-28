Noida International Airport Opens Today: Know Fastest Routes From Delhi, Gurgaon And Ghaziabad

Noida International Airport, located in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, is set to open today, March 28. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the long-awaited Phase I of the airport. It has been developed as the second international airport for the Delhi NCR region, complementing Indira Gandhi International Airport. Together, the two airports will function as an integrated aviation system, easing congestion, expanding passenger capacity, and positioning Delhi NCR among leading global aviation hubs.

Travellers from the Delhi-NCR region will need to use the 165 km Yamuna Expressway to access the airport. Additionally, new link roads and interchanges are being developed to improve connectivity. We have provided a detailed guide on the key routes to access the new Noida International Airport as it opens.

Key routes to reach Noida International Airport

Yamuna Expressway is one of the main routes to reach Noida International Airport if you live in Delhi-NCR. This remains the case until other projects are finished.

Commuters coming from Delhi can reach the airport via the Chilla border, DND Flyway and Kalindi Kunj; and then take Noida Expressway to Pari Chowk before merging onto the Yamuna Expressway.

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Routes in development to reach Noida International Airport

To improve access, a 31 km link road connecting the airport to the Delhi-Faridabad-Ballabhgarh-Sohna stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is currently under development.

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A Ghaziabad-Noida-Jewar RRTS corridor is also proposed for easy access to the airport, providing high-speed rail connectivity.

For Haryana residents, a section is expected to be completed by 2027. Additionally, a cloverleaf interchange between the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and Yamuna Expressway near Jaganpur-Afzalpur is planned. The project is likely to be completed by June 2027. This will help commuters from Palwal, Panipat and Meerut.

All about Noida International Airport

The airport is among the largest greenfield airport projects in India. The airport will initially have a passenger handling capacity of 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA), with scalability up to 70 MPPA upon full development. It features a 3,900-meter runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, along with modern navigation systems, including Instrument Landing System (ILS) and advanced airfield lighting to support efficient, all-weather, round-the-clock operations.

It also incorporates a robust cargo ecosystem, including a Multi-Modal Cargo Hub, featuring an Integrated Cargo Terminal and logistics zones. The cargo facility is designed to handle over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, expandable to around 18 lakh metric tonnes, and includes a dedicated 40-acre Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility, the press release by the PMO stated.