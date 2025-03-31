Noida Lamborghini Crash: Driver Arrested, Medical Report Reveals No Alcohol Consumption

Noida: A Lamborghini car on Sunday rammed into two labourers in Noida Sector 94 roundabout causing serious injuries to the victims. A video of the accident, which occurred under the jurisdiction of the Noida Sector-126 police station area, has also surfaced, wherein the driver of the Lamborghini was captured asking whether some died, when he was confronted by people present at the site. On information, the local police rushed to the spot and arrested the driver, identified as Deepak, a resident of Rajasthan's Ajmer. The accused was taken for medical examination, following which the police confirmed that he was not drunk at the time of accident.

According to the police, on the complaints of the victims, a case under relevant sections was registered at Sector-126 police station and a probe was initiated. As per police, during the accident, two labourers, identified as Dijen Ravidas and Rambhu Kumar, received injuries and were immediately hospitalised for treatment. A senior police official stated that fortunately, the condition of the two victims is out of danger. The police have seized the Lamborghini and taking further legal action.

Lamborghini Car Was Over-Speeding: Eyewitnesses

During the preliminary inquiry, it was found that the car driven by the accused Deepak, didn't belong to him and it was registered in the name of Mridul, a Noida resident. It was also revealed that the accident occurred when Deepak, who was taking a test drive, lost control of the luxury vehicle and hit the workers sitting on the pavement.

According to the eyewitnesses, the scene was chaotic at the spot, with locals rushing to the site after hearing a loud thud. Notably, when confronted by passersby, Deepak seemed oblivious to the severity of the incident, asking if someone had been killed. "Has someone been killed here?" he asked, appearing shocked.

The Sector-126 police station registered a case, and further legal proceedings are underway. As part of the investigation, Deepak was medically examined at the hospital.