Noida Shocker: Child Trafficking Gang Busted, Newborn Baby Rescued After Hospital Owner Among 3 Arrested

Noida: In a shocking incident that has come to light, a case of a human-trafficking racket involving a newborn baby girl was busted by the Noida Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU).

The operation led to the arrest of a private hospital owner and two of his associates in the Bisrakh area of Uttar Pradesh.

This incident has sparked outrage and shaken the residents of Uttar Pradesh's modern urban hubs.

The Operation and Rescue

Acting on a precise tip-off transaction involving a minor, the AHTU team launched a swift operation to prevent the mishap.

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The specialised unit successfully rescued the newborn baby girl, ensuring her safety before she could be handed over to the buyers.

Following the rescue, the infant was immediately transferred to a government-authorised shelter home, where she is currently receiving medical care and supervision.

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The crackdown resulted in the apprehension of three individuals allegedly at the centre of the trafficking web. The accused have been identified as Yashika Garg (Owner of a private hospital), Gajendra Singh, and Ranjit Singh.

The suspects are reportedly residents of Delhi and Bulandshahr. According to police officials, the arrests were executed within the jurisdiction of the Bisrakh Police Station.

It is alleged that a cleaner employed at the private hospital acted as a middleman, approaching a woman with an offer for an adoption.

The suspects reportedly demanded Rs 2.60 lakh from the woman under the pretext of facilitating the legal adoption of the baby girl.

Official Statement

Confirming the details of the case, Shakti Mohan Awasthi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Noida, stated that the department is taking a zero-tolerance approach to human trafficking.

The police are investigating whether this was an isolated incident or part of a larger syndicate operating across the National Capital Region (NCR).