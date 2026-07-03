Noida Police Bust Phone Theft Gang, Recover 49 Stolen Mobiles

Noida: A well-coordinated operation by the Noida police has led to the arrest of 2 criminals involved in a string of mobile phone thefts across Delhi-NCR. According to the police, acting on a mix of local intelligence and electronic tracking, the police team of the Noida Sector 20 police station managed to apprehend the accused and recover a large haul of stolen property from them. Further legal action into the matter is being carried out by the police.

A senior police official stated that the operation was carried out on July 3 by the Sector 20 police team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Praveen Kumar Singh. During the operation, the accused were caught from a park located opposite Sector 18. The police stated that the arrests followed weeks of surveillance and information gathering that pointed to the duo’s movement in crowded market areas. Both accused were found involved in multiple cases registered at various police stations.

The police official termed the arrests as part of an ongoing drive to curb street crime and mobile snatching in the district. The recovered items have now been linked to multiple complaints registered at different police stations.

According to police, the two accused arrested have been identified as Vicky (39), a resident of Paharganj, and Asif (24), a resident of Ghaziabad. The police stated that both the accused targeted people in busy public places and worked across district borders.

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During the search, the police recovered 49 mobile phones and two illegal knives from the possession of the accused. One of the handsets has been traced to a case registered at Sector 24 police station in Noida. The accused have also admitted their involvement in another theft filed at Sector 20 police station.

The police stated that both accused confessed to stealing mobile phones whenever they found a chance in markets and transit hubs. The cops are now gathering more details about their criminal history and possible links to other incidents in Delhi-NCR.

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