Uttar Pradesh Cabinet's Big Decision: Noida's Jewar Airport to be Named ‘Narendra Modi International Airport’

Lucknow: In a major infrastructure decision, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet officially approved a proposal on Friday to rename the newly developed Noida International Airport at Jewar after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the Cabinet decision, confirming that the flagship greenfield aviation hub will henceforth be known as the Narendra Modi International Airport.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow alongside Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with senior cabinet ministers, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath detailed the rationale behind the move.

He noted that the decision honours Prime Minister Modi’s legacy as he completed 25 years of continuous public service as an elected head of government.

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"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh has undergone an unprecedented transformation from a landlocked state into a thriving economic and logistical powerhouse," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated.

He emphasised that the Prime Minister’s push for modern infrastructure, including 42 new motorways, rapid transit networks, and high-capacity airports, has redefined the state's growth trajectory.

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Renaming the state's flagship aviation project serves as a tribute to his contributions toward the 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit UP' initiatives.

Located in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddha Nagar district, the multi-runway airport is designed to become one of Asia’s largest international aviation gateways upon full expansion.

Developed under a public-private partnership model involving Swiss airport operator Zurich Airport International, the hub serves as the National Capital Region’s (NCR) third commercial airport alongside Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The airport is projected to handle tens of millions of passengers annually while providing an essential air-cargo corridor for Western Uttar Pradesh.

It is expected to significantly accelerate trade, industrial investment, and tourism across nearby hubs such as Greater Noida, Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, and Meerut.