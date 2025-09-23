Noida Schoolgirl’s Death: Post-Mortem Finds Brain Haemorrhage, Cause Still Uncertain

The sudden death of 10-year-old Tanishka Sharma, a Class 6 student at a private school in Noida has left her family and community in shock. While the post-mortem report has revealed that she died due to a brain haemorrhage, the cause of this bleeding remains uncertain.

On September 4, during a Teachers’ Day programme at her school, Tanishka reportedly went to the washroom and collapsed. She was rushed by staff to Kailash Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

What the Post-Mortem Found

Republic obtained an exclusive post-mortem report, which states that there was diffuse subarachnoid haemorrhage (bleeding) across the surface of the brain, especially at the base and back of the head. The brain was swollen and congested, and blood clots were found inside both brain ventricles. Both lungs were congested with blood. The report further reveals that the right chambers of the heart contained blood, while the left chambers were empty. The hyoid bone was intact, and there were no external or internal injury marks. Because the findings could not explain what triggered the haemorrhage, doctors have preserved Tanishka’s viscera for chemical and toxicological analysis. These tests results are awaited.

Family’s Appeal for Answers

Tanishka’s mother, Tripta Sharma, an IT professional who lost her husband in 2019, is struggling with the sudden loss of her only child. In a video appeal posted online, she said:

“What happened to my daughter in her final moments? As a mother, I deserve to know… Let me grieve with answers, not silence.”

She described her daughter as a bright, healthy girl who was full of excitement on Teachers’ Day. “She was my world, my only ray of hope to survive. She could even swim in deep waters,” she said.