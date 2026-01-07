New Delhi: In response to severe winter weather and limited visibility, authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar distrit have mandated a school holiday for students through Class 8. The directive, effective until January 10, applies to all recognised schools affiliated with the CBSE, ICSE, IB, the Uttar Pradesh Board and other boards operating in the district.

The directive was issued following instructions from the District Magistrate, prioritising the safety and well-being of students during the current extreme weather.

Educational institutions have been mandated to adhere strictly to these guidelines without exception, as per reports.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the minimum temperature dipped to 7°C. Forecasters expect the mercury to hover around 8°C on Wednesday and Thursday, before slightly rising to 9°C on Friday and Saturday. Additionally, the IMD has issued a warning for morning fog and mist through January 10.

Delhi Shivers Amid Cold Wave

The national capital is bracing for a prolonged cold spell, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting no immediate relief from the spine-chilling cold. Delhi recorded its first cold day of the season on Sunday, with temperatures plummeting to a low of 13°C to 16°C in areas like Palam and Lodi Road. As severe cold conditions gripped the national capital region, the residents have been advised to take necessary precautions to stay warm and safe.

The IMD has predicted that the cold-day conditions are likely to persist through today, with no respite in sight for the residents. The weather department has also issued a warning for dense fog in the morning hours, reducing visibility and disrupting daily life. The cold wave is expected to continue, with temperatures remaining below normal for the next few days. The ongoing cold wave conditions have brought back memories of the harsh winter of 2020, when Delhi recorded its coldest day in over a decade.

Air Quality Remains Concerning

The national capital saw a slight deterioration in air quality on Wednesday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 300 at 8 am, remaining in the 'poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Earlier, the city had recorded an AQI of 288 on January 6. Despite the marginal decline, the air remained relatively clear, with a thin haze of fog enveloping the capital. Areas such as Kartavya Path were engulfed in dense fog due to a cold wave prevailing in the city this morning.

However, according to CPCB data, several areas in the city witnessed a decline in air quality. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 349, slipping into the 'very poor' category. Other areas, including Chandini Chowk (344), Jahangirpuri (342), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (339), and Punjabi Bagh (324), also recorded a drop in air quality.