Noida Set to Build Second Expressway Along River Yamuna—Here’s Why It Matters

Noida: The Noida Authority has approved plans for a second expressway along the Yamuna River, aiming to ease congestion on the heavily burdened Noida Expressway, officials said. The decision was taken during a recent board meeting, and the project is expected to improve connectivity between Noida, Greater Noida, and the upcoming Noida International Airport.

A Riverside Bypass to Manage Traffic

The new expressway will serve as a bypass between Noida and Greater Noida, running parallel to the Yamuna River.

Officials are currently considering two design options for the expressway:

An eight-lane ground-level expressway A six-lane elevated road

The final design will be determined after feasibility studies, keeping in mind current and future traffic needs. With the Noida International Airport set to open later this year, the demand for better road infrastructure has increased.

NHAI’s Involvement Under Consideration

The Noida Authority is eager to involve the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in the construction of the expressway. If approved, the project will be designated as a national highway, allowing it to receive government funding and resources.

However, if NHAI does not take up the project, the Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway authorities may form a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to finance and execute the construction independently.

Reason for New Expressway

The existing Noida Expressway has been struggling with increasing traffic due to rapid residential, commercial, and industrial growth in the region.

Peak-hour congestion has worsened, causing long delays for commuters.

If not addressed, the expressway could suffer the same traffic bottlenecks as the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.

The upcoming Jewar Airport and nearby developments will further increase traffic pressure in the coming years.

Planned Route and Key Interchanges

The proposed expressway will stretch from Okhla Barrage to the Yamuna Expressway, passing through the Hindon-Yamuna doab. Authorities have identified two major interchanges:

Sector 168, connects to the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) Expressway.

Sector 150, provides access to local roads and upcoming developments.

What Happens Next?

Before the construction begins, the Noida Authority will conduct:

Traffic surveys to assess vehicle load.

Feasibility studies to finalize the expressway’s design.

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) to outline costs, timelines, and execution plans.