Noida Shocker: Man, Woman Found Dead With Bullet Wounds Inside Abandoned Car In Sector 39, Probe On

Noida: The bodies of a man and woman were found inside a car with gunshot wounds in Sector 39 of Noida on Saturday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sumit, a resident of Trilokpuri in Delhi, and Rekha, who was is reportedly linked to the Sector 58 police station area in Noida. According to reports, both are around the age of 25.

According to sources, the two were found inside the vehicle with bullet injuries. A pistol was recovered from the scene, along with empty cartridges. Initial reports suggest that the man may have shot the woman first, and then killed himself. The weapon was allegedly found in the man’s hand.

However, the exact sequence of events leading to the tragedy, or the motive behind the possible murder-suicide case is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Police personnel rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and cordoned off the area. The bodies have been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination. Forensic experts examined the vehicle and collected evidence from the scene.

The incident has occurred on Valentine’s Day raising more suspicion regarding the possible motive behind the deaths. The police have cautioned against drawing conclusions at this stage until further investigation. Families of both the deceased have been informed.

