Noida Suicide Case: University Suspends Staff Responsible For Incident, Student's Relatives Allegedly 'Lathicharged'

The private university in Greater Noida, where a BDS second-year student died by suicide on Thursday, has suspended two staff members allegedly responsible for the incident.

Sharda University is also cooperating with the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police station for the investigation into the case of the suicide of the student residing in the girls’ hostel of the university. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Knowledge Park police station.

Police said the student, Jyoti, was found hanging in her hostel room. Her body was sent for a postmortem after an FIR was registered in the case. Police and forensic teams have inspected the scene after the incident.

Two faculty members have been detained by police in connection with the case.

Ruckus erupted in the campus of the university following the incident. Students held a protest within the hostel premises. They also clashed with the police yesterday.

It is also being said that some students from outside entered the university after the incident and the college administration had to call the police to control the situation.

The parents of the deceased student have alleged mental harassment by the faculty members and are demanding stern action against them.

Speaking to Republic, the mother of the deceased, said, "Everyday, after she comes back from college, she speaks to her parents over phone calls. Yesterday, she did not call us. I called my daughter at around 5.15 pm yesterday and she did not pick up the call. My daughter was pressurized so much that she had to take this step. I don't know if my daughter was killed."

"My daughter told me that she doesn't want to stay there as she was being tortured. She wanted to be transferred to Gurgaon. But my daughter was not even given the time to take that decision. She was compelled to die," the grieving mother said.

Her mother further alleged that one of her teachers refused to sign on one of her assignments thus denying approval for it.

"He said that if she could complete the task on her own, she should herself sign on the assignment, and threw it away," she said.

"My daughter was continuously tortured...Nobody from the administration met us so far. Police has lathicharged my husband, son and other relatives," the deceased's mother alleged.

Blaming the university administration for their negligence, she said, "Last Monday, when my daughter complained of torture, my husband went to visit her and took up the matter with concerned authorities. He was assured that nothing of this sort will happen to my daughter in the future."