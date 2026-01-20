Noida Techie Case: Builder Arrested For Criminal Negligence, Eyewitness Says Police Made 'Considerable Efforts' In Rescue Operation

Noida: In a fresh development in the Noida techie death case, the Greater Noida Police have arrested builder Abhay Kumar, who was named as an accused. Kumar is the owner of real estate firm MZ Wishtown. The arrest was made by police personnel from the Knowledge Park Police Station for criminal negligence.

In another significant development in the case, a new statement has now emerged from an eyewitness named Moninder who claimed that the police and administration made considerable efforts to save the 27-year-old software professional - Yuvraj Mehta - and everyone from the rescue team had arrived on time. However, they were left helpless, owing to the darkness at that time.

“The police had reached the place within 15 minutes. Everyone was present there and were trying to rescue him. However, due to darkness, nothing could be seen,” he said.

Earlier, it was claimed by Moninder, that no one had entered the water but he went in, with no hesitation. However, by the time he reached the victim, Mehta had already died. In a fresh statement on Tuesday, Moninder said that the police and the fire department were continuously trying to rescue him.

Stormwater Management Strategy Only on Paper

The techie death case has also thrown light on glaring lapses in civic accountability. Some documents have emerged that has exposed that the waterlogged trench in Sector 150, where Mehta's car plunged into, was initially allotted for a private mall project. However, the site turned into a pond as rainwater and waste water discharged from nearby housing societies were allowed to accumulate in it for a decade, reports suggested.

It has also come to light that although several surveys and field inspections were carried out at the site, the 2015 stormwater management strategy drafted by the irrigation department, was never implemented.

In 2015, the irrigation department had suggested installing a head regulator to redirect runoff into the Hindon River. In February 2016, the Noida Authority had allocated Rs. 13.5 lakh to fund the initial survey and design phase of the project. A 2023 letter showed multiple communications were exchanged between 2015 and 2023 on channelising runoff into the Hindon River. The letter also stated that the irrigation department had drawn up designs for a regulator with mechanical gates at Sector 150 through a consultant, which was eventually vetted by IIT-Delhi.

However, following a joint inspection on October 4, 2023, Noida authority officials noted that runoff from several new sectors had been diverted into the current drainage system. They also recommended replacing traditional mechanical gates with more advanced hydraulic or pneumatic systems.

In light of these changes, the irrigation department had requested a further Rs 30 lakh to conduct a new survey and update project designs. The funding intended to cover revised drawings and essential hydrological metrics, including peak discharge, water depth, and longitudinal slope.

The consequences of these delays became clear during the 2023 monsoon, as Sector 150 and adjacent localities experienced heavy waterlogging. As rainwater could not be funneled into the Hindon, the basements of numerous residential complexes, including those by ATS, ACE, Godrej, and Tata, were inundated.

What action is being taken now

After Yuvraj Mehta’s death, authorities have promised swift action and work on the head regulator is expected to begin within a week. The project is estimated to cost Rs 10.5 crore and will be funded by the Noida Authority.

Irrigation department executive engineer BK Singh said the contractor’s financial bid has already been received and remaining formalities, including paperwork and security deposit, will be completed soon.

Steps taken by UP Govt

After Yuvraj Mehta's death, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a high-level investigation into the matter. As per the CM’s instructions, a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case. Moreover, Noida CEO Lokesh M and a junior engineer within the Noida Traffic Cell- Naveen Kumar were sacked from his post due to this incident.

