Noida Techie Death: Allahabad High Court Orders Immediate Release Of Builder Abhay Kumar

Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court has ordered the immediate release of Abhay Kumar, the director of MZ Wiztown Planners, a real estate project located in Noida's Knowledge Park area, on Friday.

A bench of Justices Siddhartha and Jai Krishna Upadhyay passed the order after hearing a habeas corpus petition by Kumar, reportedly seeking a declaration that his arrest and detention were illegal.

The bench said that the police had failed to follow the procedure under clause 13 of the arrest memo while arresting Kumar, which requires 'informing' the accused of the reasons for their arrest and providing them with a copy of the memo before taking them into custody.

Kumar was arrested last month on charges of negligence in construction work after an FIR was registered against him following the death of a 27-year-old software engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, who lost his life when his speeding car crashed into a flooded basement in Noida's Sector-150.

As per reports, the victim had lost control of his vehicle due to dense fog conditions while returning home from his workplace in Gurugram, resulting in the car breaching a wall and becoming submerged in a basement filled with water. The techie death case had thrown light on glaring lapses in civic accountability, after his family alleged that negligence on the part of the authorities was responsible for the loss of his life.