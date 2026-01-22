Noida Techie Death Case: CBI Joins the Probe; Files of MZ Wiztown Seized from Authority

NOIDA: In another development in the on-going Noida techie death case, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has now entered the investigation. CBI will be probing the role of MZ Wiztown Builders in the Sports City land allocation.

Files related to MZ Wiztown were taken into custody by the CBI officials on Wednesday night (21st January 2026) from the Noida Authority signalling the commencement of the investigation.

How is MZ Wiztown Builders connected to the Noida techie death case?

The deep pit filled with water in Sector-150, where the engineer drowned, is plot A-3 of Sports City Plot Number-2. The subdivision of Plot Number-2 was approved by the authority officials.

However, the land use for 27,185 square meters of land is shown as commercial in the layout plan.

Advertisement

A portion of the Sports City plot was also sold to MZ Wiztown and Wiztown owes the Noida Authority approximately Rs. 129 crore.

What happened in the Noida techie death case?

The tragic incident involving the 27-year-old techie, Yuvraj Mehta, occurred in the early hours of January 17 when he was just 500 metres away from his residence in Greater Noida sector 150.

Advertisement

He negotiated a sharp turn near ATS Le Grandiose however, amid the thick fog and poor lighting, his Grand Vitara crashed past the damaged wall and fell into the pit, which had around 30 feet of water.

Mehta, who did not know how to swim, managed to get out of the vehicle and climbed atop to scream for help. He even flashed his phone's torch in order to be rescued.

The victim dialed his father Raj Mehta and apprised him about the case following which he immediately rushed to the spot. Amid the fog, those at the edge of the pit could hear Mehta's cries but struggled to locate him.

Administrative fallout and arrests

The case of Yuvraj Mehta has brought forth issues of gross administrative negligence in Noida. The rescuers have been accused of wasting time during the rescue operation and a junior engineer within the Noida Traffic Cell- Naveen Kumar- was sacked by the Noida authority with immediate effect the morning after the incident.

The UP Government under CM Yogi Adityanath was also quick to react to the tragedy leading to removal of Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M and notice were issued to several other officials in the Traffic and Maintenance departments, demanding an explanation. A 3-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was also constituted upon the CM’s order to further probe the matter.

Apart from government officials, a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Section 105), causing death by negligence (Section 106), and endangering life (Section 125) was registered against two real estate firms: MZ Wiztown Planners and Lotus Greens.

National Green Tribunal gets involved