Noida Techie Death: NGT Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Issues Notice to Five Officials Over ‘Administrative Negligence’

The fallout from the unfortunate death of the Noida techie Yuvraj Mehta continues as National Green Tribunal (NGT) has now taken suo motu cognisance of the case.

NGT has expressed concern over the waterlogged trench in Noida Sector 150 which led to the death of the 27-year old on the 16-17th January night.

According to NGT, the trench has become a permanent pond due to non-implementation of 2015 Storm Water Management Plan exposing administrative negligence. The tribunal has noted that the waterlogging has been a consistent issue in the absence of a head regulator.

On an administrative note, five officials from Noida Authority, UPPCB, and Irrigation Department have received notices from the NGT over the incident and response is also sought from the Principal Secretary of the Environment Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

All parties are required to submit their responses one week before the neat hearing which is to be held on April 10th, 2026.

The saga continues

This development comes after a series of other administrative responses surrounding the case. A junior engineer within the Noida Traffic Cell- Naveen Kumar- was sacked by the Noida authority with immediate effect on Sunday (January 18th) and show-cause noticeswere issued to the concerned officers and employees responsible for traffic-related work in sector-150. CEO of Noida Authority, Lokesh M, was also removed from his position, and UP CM Yogi Adityanath had ordered a 3-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

