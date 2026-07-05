Noida Woman Takes E-Rickshaw to Reach Parking Complex, Dies by Suicide After Jumping from Second Floor

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the second floor of a multi-level parking facility in Noida's Sector 18 on Saturday.

Police said the woman had hired an e-rickshaw to reach the parking complex before allegedly taking the extreme step.

The deceased has been identified as Seetu (Situ) Talwar, a resident of Sector 29, Noida.

Woman Took E-Rickshaw to Parking Facility

According to police, Talwar arrived at the multi-level parking facility in an e-rickshaw before heading to the second floor of the structure.

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She allegedly jumped from the parking deck, sustaining critical injuries, and a PCR call alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and informed her family members, who also reached the scene soon after.

Preliminary investigation suggests the incident is a case of suicide, as Talwar had reportedly been battling depression for nearly two decades and had been under considerable stress in recent days.

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However, officials said all angles are being examined as part of the investigation and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.