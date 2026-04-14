Noida Workers’ Protest Explodes Into Fresh Violence: Stone-Pelting, Tear Gas in Sector 70, Sector 80

Noida: Fresh violence broke out in Noida on Tuesday morning as the ongoing industrial workers’ protest spiralled into chaos across Sector 70 and Sector 80 of Gautam Buddha Nagar district. The unrest left several police personnel injured and forced authorities to deploy heavy reinforcements, including the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).

Stone-Pelters Target Police and Vehicles

In Sector 70 and Sector 80, protestors turned stone-pelters, emerging from narrow lanes and rooftops to hurl stones at police forces. A bus carrying police personnel including female officers was attacked, while several police vehicles were vandalised. Tear gas shells were fired repeatedly as officers attempted to disperse the violent crowd.

Police Injuries and Reinforcements

Eyewitnesses reported that despite police appeals for calm, protestors refused to cooperate. Several officers sustained injuries in the clashes. The Joint Commissioner of Police and additional forces rushed to the scene, eventually driving back the stone-pelters after hours of confrontation.

Monday’s Escalation in Phase 2 and Sector 84

The fresh clashes follow Monday’s escalation in Phase 2 and Sector 84, where thousands of workers demanding salary hikes and better working conditions vandalized property and set vehicles ablaze. Thick plumes of smoke rose over Sector 84 as cars and buses were torched, spreading panic among nearby residents and businesses.

Advertisement

Traffic Chaos in Sector 62

The unrest also spilled into Sector 62, causing massive traffic snarls and halting industrial operations. Commuters reported long delays as protests blocked arterial roads, further crippling Noida’s industrial belt.

Workers’ Key Demands

The protesting workers have raised multiple demands, including:

Advertisement

- Salary hikes and timely payments

- Bonus and overtime compensation

- Weekly offs and issuance of salary slips

- Formation of a sexual harassment committee

- Creation of a grievance redressal cell

Government Response

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said he stands firmly with the state’s workers, while urging them to remain vigilant against elements attempting to incite unrest. Speaking in Muzaffarnagar, Adityanath reminded workers of the support extended by the “double-engine government” during the pandemic, when transport and quarantine facilities were arranged to safeguard them.

He emphasised that the government has consistently prioritised workers’ welfare and asked them not to be swayed by those spreading rumours or trying to disrupt peace. Adityanath reiterated his government’s commitment to addressing workers’ concerns, while appealing for calm and restraint amid the ongoing protests in Noida and surrounding industrial hubs.

Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi condemned the violence, alleging that “anarchic and thug elements” from opposition parties had incited workers through rumours. He announced the formation of a high-level panel under the Industrial Development Commissioner to hold talks with labour unions, industry groups, and stakeholders. “Any antisocial element challenging peace and order will face such action that people for seven generations will shudder at the mention of the crime,” Nandi warned, while appealing for restraint and patience.

Situation Remains Tense