Noida Workers’ Protest: Vehicles Burnt, Properties Vandalised as Protesters Go on Rampage | WATCH

New Delhi: A workers’ protest demanding a salary hike turned violent on Monday in Noida’s Phase 2 industrial area, triggering chaos, arson and heavy police action.

Thousands of employees of a private company had been protesting for the past three days in the D-Block Hosiery Complex and the situation escalated as agitated groups took to the streets, engaging in stone pelting and vandalism.

Vehicles torched, property damaged

The unrest intensified in Sector 84, where at least two vehicles were reportedly set on fire.

Visuals from the area showed damaged vehicles and thick plumes of smoke rising as panic spread across nearby industrial zones.

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Protesters vandalised multiple vehicles, including police vehicles, during the protest and resorted to stone pelting and damaged several properties as the demonstration turned aggressive. Large groups gathered on the streets, bringing movement and normal activity in the area to a halt.

Further, police rushed to the spot and deployed heavy force, including the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), to bring the situation under control. Tear gas shells were fired to disperse the crowd, while officials worked to restore order in the affected areas.

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Traffic chaos grips Noida

The violence led to severe traffic congestion across multiple parts of the city and adjoining NCR regions, following which Noida Police issued a series of traffic advisories and diversions to manage congestion amid the ongoing protest.

Long queues and bumper-to-bumper traffic were reported across key routes, with commuters facing significant delays.

Key measures include:

Traffic towards Chilla Border diverted via Char Kha Gol Chakkar and DND Toll

Diversions near Sector 62 Fortis Hospital Road and under Sector 59 Metro

Traffic rerouted at Sector 62 roundabout towards NIB Police Post

Diversions are also in place at Rajnigandha Chowk, Sector 79 Chowk, Puri Square, Haldwani Tiraha and Sandeep Paper Mill Road.

Alternate routes suggested for commuters

Authorities have advised commuters to avoid affected areas and use alternate routes:

Use DND Flyway instead of internal roads

Divert via Kalindi Kunj if Chilla Border is congested

Avoid NH-24 near Sector 62; approach via Sector 71–72

Use Noida-Greater Noida Expressway instead of Dadri Road

Take internal routes via Sector 50–76–78 to bypass protest zones

Office-goers heading to Sector 62 and nearby areas have been advised to use rear access routes via the expressway.

Helpline issued, situation monitored

Noida Police has issued a traffic helpline number 9971009001 to assist commuters.