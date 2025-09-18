Noida’s Jewar Airport to Begin Operations Next Month From This Date: Direct Flights to Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad in Phase 1

Jewar: The Noida International Airport, located in Jewar, is set to be inaugurated on October 30, 2025, with commercial flight operations expected to begin within 45 days of the inauguration. The first phase will connect the airport to at least 10 cities across India, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu announced.

Speaking at the Yatri Sewa Diwas event held at Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad, the minister confirmed that efforts are underway to ensure the timely completion and launch of operations. “Airlines are enthusiastic to operate from Jewar. The area has huge potential, both for passenger travel and cargo,” Naidu said.

Key Features of Noida International Airport:

Total area: 1,334 hectares

Runway length: 3,900 metres

Terminal capacity (Phase 1): 12 million passengers per year

Final capacity (after 4 phases): 70 million passengers annually

Estimated passengers in first year: 6 million

Airlines onboard: IndiGo, Akasa Air (initial launch partners)

Initial destinations (in discussion): Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and more

According to officials, construction is in its final stages. The runway, Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower, and terminal structure are nearly complete. Interior work, such as seating, lighting, and gallery installations, is also nearing completion. Aerobridges, e-gates, baggage handling systems, and other critical infrastructure have already been installed.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has started commissioning systems in the ATC tower, and Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT) trials are underway. These include simulations and safety checks for airlines, ground staff, and airport personnel.

Recently, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) granted security clearance for the airport’s airside infrastructure. Now, the airport is waiting for its aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) before flight operations can officially begin.

The project has faced several delays. Originally scheduled for September 2024, the timeline was later extended to mid-2025. Due to slow progress, the Uttar Pradesh government imposed a penalty of ₹10 lakh per day on the airport developer from January 2025. With most work now completed, officials confirm the project is finally on schedule.

The Noida International Airport is expected to serve not just as a civil aviation hub, but also as a major cargo centre for the National Capital Region (NCR). The airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL).

The minister also highlighted upcoming passenger-friendly initiatives. These include free WiFi, library facilities, and dedicated kids’ zones at all Indian airports over the next few months.