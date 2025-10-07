Mamata Banerjee Hits Back, Says 'PM Modi Blaming TMC Without Probe A Breach of Constitutional Ethos'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for politicising the recent floods and landslides in North Bengal, calling it "unfortunate and deeply concerning."

In a post on X, Banerjee accused the Prime Minister of blaming the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the state government without verified evidence or a proper investigation.

"It is unfortunate and deeply concerning that the Prime Minister of India has chosen to politicise a natural disaster without waiting for a proper investigation, especially while people in North Bengal are grappling with the aftermath of devastating floods and landslides," she said on X.

CM Banerjee highlighted that while the state administration and police are focused on relief and rescue operations, BJP leaders visited the affected areas with a large convoy of cars and central security forces, without informing local authorities. She questioned how the state administration, police, or TMC could be held responsible under such circumstances.

She further wrote, "The PM has blamed the TMC and the West Bengal Government outright without a shred of verified evidence, legal inquiry, or administrative report. This is not just a political low, it is a breach of the constitutional ethos the Prime Minister has sworn to uphold. In any democracy, the law must take its own course, and only due process can determine culpability - not a tweet from a political pulpit. The incident occurred in a constituency where the people themselves have elected a BJP MLA. Yet the Prime Minister sees no contradiction in painting the incident as a reflection of TMC's so-called "strongmanship." Such sweeping, unsubstantiated generalisations are not only immature, but also, they are unbecoming of the highest office in the land."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sharply criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of engaging in "opportunistic political theatre" by expressing concern over the recent North Bengal floods and landslides.

Condemning violence unequivocally, Banerjee stressed that the focus should be on helping and healing the affected, not indulging in "partisan chest-thumping.

Urging the Prime Minister to listen to the elected state government rather than just his party colleagues, Banerjee emphasised, "You are the Prime Minister of India, not just of the BJP. Your responsibility lies in nation-building, not narrative-building."

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on Trinamool Congress in West Bengal after BJP MLA and MP were allegedly attacked in North Bengal, saying it showed an "absolutely pathetic law and order" situation in the state.

BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh alleged that he, along with Malda North MP Khagen Murmu, was attacked in Nagrakata in North Bengal while distributing relief materials for people affected by the flood and landslides in the state.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "The manner in which our Party colleagues, including a sitting MP and MLA, were attacked in West Bengal for serving the people affected by floods and landslides is outright appalling. It highlights the insensitivity of the TMC as well as the absolutely pathetic law and order situation in the state."