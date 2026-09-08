North-East Community in Delhi Demand Swift Justice in Musician Vikram Singh's Killing

New Delhi: Eyewitnesses and members of the North-East community on Tuesday demanded swift justice in connection with the klling of musician Vikram Singh, alleging that he was assaulted by a group of people following a late-night commotion outside his residential building.

Sandham Neroda Devi, an eyewitness and neighbour of Vikram Singh, said she initially believed everything was normal after his wife received a phone call and said she would look into the matter in the morning. However, shortly afterwards, residents were informed through a group message that Vikram had passed away.

“After that, as we all gathered together, we found out that some people—local staff members—were involved. The police came and caught them… the police arrested all of them, and then he passed away due to the assault,” she said. Neroda Devi, who said she has been living in the building for eight years, described Vikram as a “very good person” and a musician who did not pick unnecessary fights with anyone.

She said residents were distressed over the incident and expressed concern over the safety of people from the North-East. According to her, some people were allegedly making noise outside the building, following which Vikram may have asked them to keep the noise down from the balcony. She said that, according to what was being heard so far, the group then came upstairs and attacked him. Neroda Devi demanded that authorities ensure justice is delivered quickly.

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Community member Sangeeta Devi said she had been with Vikram’s wife since Monday morning and described the family as being in a state of shock. She alleged that a group of seven to eight people followed Vikram upstairs and assaulted him outside his home. “When his wife and son opened the door, they shouted, ‘What are you doing?’ Hearing their voices—and realising there are many residents here who might open their doors, making it unsafe for the attackers—the assailants probably thought of that and fled,” Sangeeta Devi said.

Another community member, Narmada Devi, demanded justice and raised concerns over alleged discrimination faced by people from the North-East. “People from the North-East are looked down upon by people from North India. They think we don’t look Indian. That is wrong. We are Indians too,” she said.

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She described Vikram as a singer, guitarist, mentor and music teacher, and said the family was seeking justice. “Yes, we want justice. We want justice. If such incidents keep repeating, it’s not right. That’s why we demand justice,” she said. The anger in the North East community comes after the tragic killing of 54-year-old Manipuri music teacher, Chongtham Vikram Singh, who was assaulted by a group of men in Kilokari Village, Ashram, Delhi, following a dispute over noise and nuisance outside his residence has resonated across the North East and the community in Delhi.