North East Delhi Riots 2020: Court Sentences 5 Convicts For Attacking Police During Riots

New Delhi: Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Thursday sentenced five persons for attacking the police during North East Delhi riots of 2020. These five convicts were members of an unlawful assembly who attacked the police team when it was trying to control the riots in the area under Bhajanpura Police Station.

"The act of assault and obstruction caused thereby to the policemen who were trying to suppress this riot is another aggravating circumstance," the court said.

Earlier, on September 9, the court had convicted them for the offences of rioting (section 147 IPC), being a member of an unlawful assembly (section 49 IPC), obstructing the public servant from discharging his public duty (section 186 IPC), assaulting a public servant on duty (section 353 IPC) and assaulting police when they are suppressing the riots (Section 152 IPC).

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Parveen Singh sentenced the convicts, namely Arif, Mohd. Khalid, Abdul Sattar, Tanvir Ali and Hunain to Imprisonment of one and half year and fine of Rs 4000 each under section 147 read with section 149 IPC, Imprisonment of two years and fine of Rs 5000 each under section 152 read section 149 IPC, Imprisonment of two months and fine of Rs 500 under section 186 read with section 149 IPC, imprisonment of one and half year under section 353 read with section 149 IPC.

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ASJ Singh said, "I find that it is not a case where a very lenient view should be taken as the convicts were involved in a frontal attack upon the State machinery which was involved in maintaining law and order and trying to suppress the riots." However, it is also not a case where the maximum sentence provided under law should be awarded, as there are mitigating circumstances in favour of the convicts, the court said in the order.

While sentencing the convicts, the court said that the fact that it was an unlawful mob, which had indulged in rioting, is an aggravating circumstance because sentencing in such cases has to have a deterrent effect for the general public at large.

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The court also considers the socio-economic conditions of the convicts, the fact that they are first-time offenders, the fact that all of them are the sole breadwinners of their families and the fact that, after this case also, they have not been involved in any other criminal activity.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Madhukar Pandey appeared for Delhi and filed written submissions. It was submitted that the offences committed by the convicts are of a highly brazen anti-social nature, striking at the very root of the State machinery.

“When the police personnel were on duty and were trying to pacify the mob, the violent mob including the convicts aggressively retaliated by pelting stones at the uniformed officers,” the SPP said.