North Eastern Railway Announces 186 Additional Trains To Enhance Passenger Comfort During Chhath Puja

Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh: The North Eastern Railway on Wednesday announced it would run 186 additional special trains on Chatth Puja to enhance passenger comfort between major stations.

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the North Eastern Railway, Pankaj Kumar Singh, stated that passengers are returning after celebrating Diwali and also coming for Chhath Puja. He noted that the Indian Railways has increased its train capacity and is running special trains to multiple stations this year.

"After celebrating Diwali, passengers are going back and also coming in for Chhat Puja; therefore, we have increased our capacity, running special trains to multiple stations this year. We are running a total of 186 special trains towards major stations," Pankaj Kumar Singh told ANI.

He also informed that the railways department has put up extra ticket counters for passengers' convenience at the Gorakhpur railway station. Singh mentioned that from Gorakhpur railway stations alone, 59 special trains are arranged for the Chhath festival.

"We have installed additional train display boards. Additionally, extra ticket counters have been installed for passengers' convenience at Gorakhpur railway station. Railways are keeping necessary arrangements for passenger security. From Gorakhpur railway stations alone, 59 special trains are arranged for the Chhat festival," he added.

Earlier today, the Indian Railways said it continues to play a vital role in connecting people across the nation, especially during the festive season. As travel surges ahead of the Chhath festivities, Railways are going the extra mile to ensure that every traveller reaches their destination safely and comfortably.

In addition to the regular train services, 1500 special trains will be run during the next five days, with an average of 300 specials per day, as per a press release.

With efficient arrangements, enhanced passenger services, and a commitment to convenience and care, Indian Railways ensures that every passenger is well-served during their rail journey during the festive season. Besides Regular trains, 4,493 Special train trips in the last 21 Days, averaging 213 trips daily, helped the passengers reach home safely for Diwali festivities.

For the upcoming Chhath Puja and ongoing Diwali season this year, Indian Railways is running a robust special train schedule to manage the festive travel rush. Over a period of 61 days, from October 1st to November 30th, 2025, more than 12,000 special trains are being operated across the country.