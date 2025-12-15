Updated 15 December 2025 at 17:34 IST
Fog Disrupts Travel: 80+ Trains Delayed by Up to 10 Hours Across North India
Dense fog in North India throws rail traffic off track as over 80 trains face massive delays of up to 10 hours. Passengers suffer long wait times amid biting cold.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: As dense fog blankets the National Capital and the surrounding areas, more than 80 trains face massive delays of up to 10 hours due to low visibility in the northern Indian states.
This list includes trains like the August Kranti Tejas Rajdhani Express (Mumbai Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin), the Madhya Pradesh Sampark Kranti Express (Jabalpur – Hazrat Nizamuddin), etc.
The delays are so severe that a few trains, like Jaynagar Amritsar Clone 04651, are running nearly 11 hours late, and Barauni New Delhi Special 02563 is running more than seven hours late.
According to the Indian Railways, keeping passenger safety in mind, trains are running at slow speeds due to zero visibility in the Delhi-NCR region.
Advertisement
Railway officials say special precautions are being taken on the Tundla-Kanpur-Prayagraj-DDU section as the dense fog continues to affect the rail services.
This comes after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that fog will intensify over the next 48 hours as National Capital Delhi continued to grapple with poor air quality on Monday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 452 at around 8 am, placing it in the 'Severe' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Advertisement
Large parts of the city were covered in a dense layer of toxic smog, significantly reducing visibility and causing discomfort to residents. Anand Vihar was shrouded in thick smog, with an AQI of 409, placing it in the 'severe' category. A thick layer of smog also engulfed areas around Kartavya Path, Akshardham, AIIMS and Yashobhoomi.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 15 December 2025 at 17:33 IST