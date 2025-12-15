Fog Disrupts Travel: 80+ Trains Delayed by Up to 10 Hours Across North India

New Delhi: As dense fog blankets the National Capital and the surrounding areas, more than 80 trains face massive delays of up to 10 hours due to low visibility in the northern Indian states.

This list includes trains like the August Kranti Tejas Rajdhani Express (Mumbai Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin), the Madhya Pradesh Sampark Kranti Express (Jabalpur – Hazrat Nizamuddin), etc.

The delays are so severe that a few trains, like Jaynagar Amritsar Clone 04651, are running nearly 11 hours late, and Barauni New Delhi Special 02563 is running more than seven hours late.

According to the Indian Railways, keeping passenger safety in mind, trains are running at slow speeds due to zero visibility in the Delhi-NCR region.

Railway officials say special precautions are being taken on the Tundla-Kanpur-Prayagraj-DDU section as the dense fog continues to affect the rail services.

This comes after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that fog will intensify over the next 48 hours as National Capital Delhi continued to grapple with poor air quality on Monday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 452 at around 8 am, placing it in the 'Severe' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

