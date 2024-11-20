Published 20:58 IST, November 20th 2024
North Maharashtra Exit Poll: What Matrize, P-MARQ Predict For Mahayuti, Maha Vikas Aghadi
As Maharashtra Assembly election concludes, let's take a look at what exit polls predict about region-wise trends in the state.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Region-wise exit polls in Maharashtra | Image: Republic Media Network
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
20:58 IST, November 20th 2024