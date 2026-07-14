Bulldozer Action In Pitampura-Shalimar Bagh? Govt Demolishes Illegal Shrine Amid Road-Widening Project in North-West Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday launched a demolition operation against an unauthorised religious structure on the Pitampura–Shalimar Bagh stretch.

The action, led by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) along with local municipal bodies, was undertaken to facilitate an infrastructure development and road-widening project in North-West Delhi.

The target of Tuesday’s operation was an illegally constructed mazar (shrine) located directly in the middle of a primary arterial road.

According to senior administrative officials, the structure had significantly choked traffic flow along the busy corridor, causing severe, daily bottlenecks for local commuters and emergency services alike.

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Specialised demolition crews arrived under strict security measures early Tuesday morning to dismantle the permanent concrete structure and reclaim the government-owned right-of-way (RoW).

Officials stated that the action aligns closely with the state's ongoing zero-tolerance policy against illegal encroachments on public utility land.

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Before deploying the bulldozers, the district administration completed a thorough legal validation check to ensure the land strictly belonged to the state and was designated exclusively for public transportation.

This demolition is part of a broader, phased master-plan infrastructure initiative intended to overhaul Road No. 320.

The overall project aims to seamlessly connect the Shalimar Bagh Railway Under Bridge with neighbouring commercial and residential pockets, expanding the narrow, bottlenecked lanes into a proper 30-meter corridor.

The extensive clearing project recently received strong legal backing after the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court dismissed multiple citizen challenges regarding land acquisitions along this route, ruling that public utility development holds clear priority.

To minimise law-and-order friction during the sensitive removal of the religious structure, a sizable contingent of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel remained stationed at the site throughout the day.