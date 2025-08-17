'Not Associated With GOI': PIB Debunks Fraudulent Website Claiming to Confer Bharat Ratna, Other Civilian Awards

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Sunday debunked a website that falsely claimed to confer India's highest civilian honours, including the Bharat Ratna Samman, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Bhushan.

In a post on X, the PIB’s Fact Check Unit exposed the website, clarifying that it is not associated with the Government of India and lacks the authority or approval to confer these prestigious national honors.

“A fake website, ‘https://brs.inc,’ claims to be a semi-structured government organization recognized and authorized by the Government of India and purports to confer prestigious national awards like Bharat Ratna Samman, Padma Bhushan Samman, and Padma Vibhushan Samman. It further seeks nominee charges...This website is NOT associated with the Government of India,” the PIB stated in its post.

The PIB Fact Check Unit provided a contact number (+91 8799711259) and an email address (factcheck@pib.gov.in) for queries related to this matter.

What Does The Website Claim?

The website falsely claims approval from the Government of India.

A note on the site reads: “We are approved by the Government of India. Bharat Ratna Sammaan is an esteemed body formed to honor those great personalities who have contributed significantly to society and various fields in Bharat. We hold a strong conviction that, at some point in one’s life, one should be recognized for exceptional achievements, not only for their hard work but also to inspire others to emulate and set higher standards in their lives.”

The note further states that the organization comprises achievers from diverse backgrounds.

“Our organization consists of leaders, professionals, and visionaries from various fields. This diversity enables both a broad perspective and a detailed understanding of society and how individuals contribute to it. We are united by a common goal: to celebrate gifted individuals who shape the advancement of our nation.”

“At Bharat Ratna Sammaan, we believe that recognition, paired with an award, is a powerful incentive that motivates individuals to excel and inspires others to follow suit. Our awards, such as Bharat Gaurav Ratna Shri Sammaan, Bharat Ratna Sammaan, and Rashtriya Padma Bhushan Sammaan, are given to role models who excel in performance, credibility, and public service,” it added.

The website also claims to base its decision-making on strong values.

“Our decisions are grounded in values such as excellence, integrity, inspiration, respect, and service. These principles guide every aspect of our work, from the selection process to administering awards and engaging with the community. We are honored to be regarded as a reputable and reliable institution dedicated to recognizing individuals’ achievements to the fullest,” it stated.