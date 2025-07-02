INDI Bloc's Anti-Hindu Rhetoric Back In Spotlight: Akhilesh Yadav's Man ST Hasan Refuses to Apologise Amid Outrage Over Explosive Kanwar Yatra Remark | WATCH

New Delhi: In an explosive chat with Republic, Samajwadi Party MP Dr. ST Hasan, a close aide of Akhilesh Yadav, refused to apologise for equating identity checks on eateries during the Kanwar Yatra with actions by terrorists in Pahalgam, insisting his statement was “misrepresented” even as he struggled to justify the comparison on air.

SP’s ST Hasan Calls Kanwar Checks ‘Terrorism’, Compares to Pahalgam

Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan triggered massive outrage after calling identity checks on Kanwar Yatra routes in Uttarakhand a form of “terrorism,” comparing them to past terror attacks in Pahalgam.

“Kanwarias are forcing hotel staff to reveal their names, forcing them to undress to check religion, this is also terrorism. This is what happened in Pahalgam,” Hasan said, directly equating local Hindu groups’ actions with how terrorists targeted people during the Pahalgam attack.

Hasan did not stop there, claiming that such acts were happening openly under the “protection” of the Uttarakhand government and questioning whether India was still a secular nation. “What is happening in Devbhoomi in the name of religion is shameful. If India is still secular, these acts must stop,” he said.

The remarks have triggered strong backlash, with many accusing Hasan of insulting Hindu sentiments and equating Kanwar Yatra with terrorism. BJP leaders have demanded an apology, while Akhilesh Yadav’s silence on his MP’s remarks has also come under the scanner. ST Hasan said:

“Look, the terrorists who came to Pahalgam also made people remove their pants. And now, here, a worker’s pants were taken off even though he was a Hindu brother. So why are such actions happening? Who has given them the right to conduct checks and make people remove their pants? My question is, why are they terrorizing people?”

As the video of his remarks circulates, the row has reignited debates on the limits of political commentary and religious sentiments during the Kanwar Yatra season.

‘Not at all, won’t apologise,’ says Hasan To Republic In An Explosive Chat

Amid a growing political row over the Uttarakhand government’s order mandating shopkeepers along the Kanwar Yatra route to display licenses and identity boards, Hasan doubled down, saying those allegedly forcing workers to remove their pants for identity checks were “no different from terrorists.” Confronted and asked repeatedly if he would apologise for equating volunteers supporting a Hindu pilgrimage with terrorists, Hasan said:



“Not at all, I will not apologise. Those who terrorise people in this way are terrorists for me.”

Hasan clarified he is not against the government’s order for transparency but criticised the enforcement method, saying,

“If the public starts enforcing rules, it will widen distances in society. Hiding one’s identity while doing business is wrong, but taking the law into one’s own hands is also wrong.”

However, pressed for proof, Hasan admitted he had not seen any video and had relied on media reports, leading to sharp counter-questions from the Republic on whether he verified facts before making such serious claims.

What sparked the controversy?

The row erupted after Hasan commented on an alleged incident in Muzaffarnagar, where hotel staff were reportedly made to remove their pants to verify identities, and compared it to the Pahalgam terror attack, stating, “Who has given them the right to terrorise people like this? The terrorists in Pahalgam also made people remove their pants.” His remarks triggered a backlash, with critics accusing the Samajwadi Party leader of hurting Hindu sentiments ahead of the Kanwar Yatra.

INDI Bloc's Anti-Hindu Rhetoric Exposed Again

This is not the first instance, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, during his visit to Varanasi, said the Kanwar Yatra should not be used to spread hatred. He stated that while the government supporting the pilgrimage is acceptable, using it to create divisions in society is “unacceptable.”

When is the Kanwar Yatra happening?