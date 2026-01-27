'Not Eligible': Wheelchair-Bound Ex-Army Officer Alleges 'Humiliation' At Karnataka Toll, NHAI Clarifies Exemption Rules

New Delhi: Widespread outrage erupted across social media following an incident at the Sasthan Toll Plaza on National Highway-66 in Karnataka's Udupi, where a wheelchair-bound retired army officer, Shyamaraj, was allegedly humiliated and denied toll exemption on the eve of Republic Day.

The confrontation occurred on Sunday night (January 26) when Shyamaraj, retired army commander, was traveling with his wife, a serving member of the Military Nursing Service. Despite presenting an official letter of exemption and his disability identity card, toll staff reportedly refused to honoUr the documents.

A video recorded by Shyamaraj at the scene went viral, showing a tense exchange.

In the footage, the veteran is seen questioning the staff's conduct and expressing distress over being forced to wait and argue for a right guaranteed to him. He even addressed Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in the video, asking if this was how the nation’s heroes were to be treated.

Who is Shyamaraj?

Public anger intensified as details of Shyamaraj’s service surfaced. He is a survivor of a major landmine explosion during Operation Parakram. During a successful operation against terrorists, his vehicle was blown up by a landmine.

Of the soldiers in the vehicle, 15 were martyred, and only two survived. Shyamaraj remained in a coma for 15 days.

While he eventually recovered, severe spinal injuries left him permanently disabled and dependent on a wheelchair.

Official Response and Apology

Following the viral backlash, Udupi Superintendent of Police, Hariram Shankar, intervened.

The toll plaza staff involved, identified as Suresh and Shivraj, were summoned to the police station for sensitization. The toll plaza management eventually realized their error and released an apology video.

"We initially forwarded his disability ID to our seniors for verification, which caused a delay. We eventually granted the exemption and we sincerely apologize for hurting the officer," the toll staff stated in their clarification.

NHAI's response

The National Highways Authority of India, which oversees the toll plazas across the country, clarified that the fee exemption applies only to serving Army personnel on official duty.