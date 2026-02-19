'Not Everyone Who Dreams Can Become MGR': EPS Takes Sharp Swipe At Contemporary Actors At Idhayakani 225-Day Celebration

Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Tuesday took a sharp swipe at contemporary actors with political aspirations, declaring that “not everyone who dreams can become MGR,” as he paid tribute to M. G. Ramachandran at the 225th day celebration of the re-release of the 1975 film Idhayakani at Albert Theatre in Chennai. The event, marking 50 years since the film’s original release, drew party cadres, movie fans and supporters of MGR.

EPS Targets DMK While Recalling MGR Era

Addressing the celebration, EPS said history stood as testimony to MGR’s legacy to both Tamil cinema and Tamil Nadu politics.

“It was Puratchi Thalaivar MGR who laid the foundation for the DMK’s victory in 1967 under Perarignar Anna’s leadership. When MGR was shot and posters of him with bandages around his neck covered the walls of Tamil Nadu, the people emotionally rallied behind him and placed the DMK in power. After Anna’s demise, it was again MGR who ensured that Karunanidhi became Chief Minister and that the DMK formed its second government in 1971,” he said.

EPS stated that MGR’s expulsion from the DMK was an act of betrayal.

“Like kicking away the ladder that lifted him up, Karunanidhi expelled MGR merely because he demanded accountability. Only then did MGR found the Anna DMK. In his very first electoral battle, he toppled the arrogant DMK and captured power. As long as MGR was alive, the DMK could not return to power,” he added.

Cinematic Legacy and Public Appeal

Recalling MGR’s enduring popularity on screen, EPS said that not only Idhayakani, but timeless films such as Nadodi Mannan, Aayirathil Oruvan, Malaikallan, Marmayogi, and Ulagam Sutrum Valiban would also turn into huge successes if re-released today.

“Even after his physical departure from this soil, MGR’s fame shines like gold. Idhayakani completing 225 days after 50 years is living proof,” he said.

Highlighting MGR’s ethical positioning in cinema, EPS stated, “MGR was the only leader who successfully blended cinema with politics. He entered politics at the peak of his stardom and transformed cinema into a classroom. He ensured that not one of his films promoted smoking, drinking, or moral corruption. Through cinema, he carried Anna’s ideals to every home. That is why people lovingly call him ‘Vaathiyar’.”

Remarks on Contemporary Political Aspirations

Taking a swipe at actors entering politics, EPS stated, “Today, all kinds of people act in films and begin dreaming of becoming another MGR. Let me say this clearly - that will never happen. Not everyone who dreams can become MGR.”

EPS described MGR as a leader whose “hands were reddened by constant giving.” He recalled that even after his passing, MGR donated his properties for the welfare of deaf and mute children and ensured their care. “Such compassion and sacrifice belong to our leader alone,” he said.

Governance and Welfare Measures

Emphasizing MGR’s governance record, EPS noted that each promise made by him on screen was fulfilled when he became Chief Minister.

“He brought about a social revolution in Tamil Nadu’s economy. He ensured 68% reservation to uplift the poor and economically backward sections. He gave away his earnings and lived as a Kaliyuga Vallalar. That is why even today families across Tamil Nadu revere MGR like a deity in their hearts.”

He concluded by expressing gratitude to the World MGR Association, theatre owners, and fans for digitally restoring and re-releasing Idhayakani, and asserted with confidence: “Very soon, Amma’s rule, guided by MGR’s path, will bloom once again in Tamil Nadu.”