PM Modi Welcomes World Leaders at Bharat Mandapam During India AI Impact Summit 2026

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday warmly welcomed several world leaders at Bharat Mandapam, as the global leaders in tech and policymaking on Artificial Intelligence (AI) converged in the national capital for the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Among the dignitaries received were Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, President of Spain; Peter Pellegrini, President of the Slovak Republic; Olzhas Bektenov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan; Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister of Finland; Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of Sri Lanka; and Alar Karis, President of Estonia.

Prime Minister Modi also welcomed Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Prime Minister of Mauritius; Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan; Sebastien Pillay, Vice President of Seychelles; Dick Schoof, Prime Minister of the Netherlands; Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece; and Andrej Plenkovic, Prime Minister of Croatia.

Global institutions were represented by Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, and Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, as well as Vice Presidents Bharrat Jagdeo of Guyana and Edmand Lara Montano of Bolivia.

The series of high-level welcomes at Bharat Mandapam highlighted India's leadership in promoting global cooperation on artificial intelligence, innovation, and digital transformation. Leaders attending the summit are expected to discuss AI-driven solutions, economic growth, sustainable development, and technology partnerships.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 brings together nations and international institutions, reflecting India's focus on multilateral collaboration and the use of AI to address global challenges and unlock new opportunities for shared growth.

India is hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026 from February 16 to 20. It is anchored in three foundational pillars, or 'Sutras': People, Planet and Progress.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday.

The Summit, the first global AI gathering to be hosted in the Global South, has witnessed unprecedented participation, with over 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers, and 500 global AI leaders.

Bringing together policymakers, technology companies, innovators, academia, and industry leaders, the Summit seeks to translate global AI deliberations into actionable development outcomes under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative.