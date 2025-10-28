‘Not Gandhi At All’: Guruvayur’s Abstract Gandhi Statue Sparks Outrage In Kerala

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi, installed at the Bio Park in Guruvayur, Kerala, has triggered widespread outrage after people said it bears little resemblance to the Father of the Nation. | Image: Republic

Guruvayur (Kerala): A statue of Mahatma Gandhi unveiled at the Bio Park in Guruvayur has triggered widespread outrage after locals said it bears little resemblance to the Father of the Nation. What was meant to be a tribute has quickly turned into a controversy, with critics accusing the civic body of disrespecting Gandhi’s legacy.

The statue, installed under a municipal initiative, was unveiled by Guruvayur Municipality Chairman M Krishnadas and IAS officer Divya S Iyer. But instead of admiration, the public reacted with disbelief. Images from the event show the statue’s abstract form, featuring Gandhi’s spectacles and walking stick, but lacking any recognisable likeness.

“Is this Gandhiji?” asked netizens, as photos of the installation flooded social media, sparking memes and ridicule.

The sculptor defended the work, calling it an “abstract interpretation” of Gandhian ideals, while the municipality claimed the statue was part of a “conceptual phase” and would later be completed into a more realistic version.

However, that explanation has done little to calm tempers. Opposition parties and several cultural groups have accused the civic body of showing “poor judgment” and “utter disrespect” towards one of India’s most revered figures.

Critics argue that while creativity in public art should be encouraged, national icons are not canvases for experimentation. “Honouring icons demands more than intent. It demands integrity,” said one local activist. “Gandhi represents the soul of India and that cannot be abstracted,” said another.

