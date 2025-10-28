Shocking Twist In Delhi ‘Acid Attack’ Case: Mastermind Father Conspired To Frame Jitender, 2 Others | Top 7 Explosive Revelations

New Delhi: The Delhi acid attack case took a dramatic twist on Monday evening, after police arrested the father of the alleged victim for orchestrating the entire incident. Probe has revealed that the case was a conspiracy hatched by the father, and the 20-year-old woman’s claims were fabricated to falsely frame three men, with whom the family had a separate legal dispute. The father was detained and later arrested after police noticed inconsistencies in her statement. In a big plot twist, it was revealed that the father planned this fake attack to frame three men after the main accused's wife filed a separate sexual harassment case against him.

Based on the initial investigation, the Delhi Police on Monday further disclosed that it was not acid, but a household toilet cleaner was used as a tool. The woman had taken toilet cleaner from their home and poured it on her hands herself, police informed.

Here are the biggest twists in the case -

The ‘Acid’ Was Actually Toilet Cleaner

Delhi Police officials have confirmed that no acid was used in the staged attack. The woman reportedly poured toilet cleaner on her own hands to create burn marks. The Delhi Police crime and forensic teams found no traces of acid at the scene. She had earlier told the police that the ‘accused’ Jitender, along with his two friends, attacked her with acid while she was walking towards her college for an extra class. She also claimed that the ‘accused’ had been stalking her and that the two had an argument about a month back. Following the incident, an FIR was filed under Sections 124(1)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhit.

Father The Real Conspirator

The woman’s father, Akil, has been arrested and is now in police custody. He planned to stage a fake attack on her daughter to frame a man named Jitender and his brothers, who were in a long-running personal dispute with him. The father has admitted to orchestrating the incident during interrogation.

Sexual Assault and Blackmail Charges Against Accused Father

Just two days before the father-daughter duo stage the acid attack, Jitender’s wife filed a complaint accusing Akil of sexual assault and blackmail. She informed police that he had assaulted her during her employment at his factory between 2021 and 2024 and had been threatening her with private photos. A case in this regard was registered at the Bhalswa Dairy police station. When called for questioning, Akil sent others to the police station in his place and went into hiding. Police tracked and arrested him on Monday.

The Alleged Attackers Were Not Present Near Crime Scene

Police verified that none of the three accused men were present near the Ashok Vihar area at the time of the alleged attack. Investigative officials, with the help of call detail records, CCTV footage, and witness statements, connected the dots of how the conspiracy was brought to reality. On Sunday, the 20-year-old woman left the house with her brother on a bike. She got down at the Ashok Vihar area and boarded an e-rickshaw to reach college. However, none of the accused were spotted near her or the adjacent areas in the CCTV footage.

Role of Brother Under Scanner

Police also stated that the reason her brother did not drop her off at the college gate after driving her all the way from Mukundpur to Ashok Vihar is now being examined.

CCTV Footage Shows 'Accused' Jitender Was In Karol Bagh, 2 Others Were Not In Delhi

Besides scanning through the surveillance footage, police also verified call records of the three men named in the FIR and concluded that they were nowhere near the crime scene. While Jitender was in Karol Bagh, his brothers Ishan and Arman were in Agra with their mother.

A Story Of Old Disputes And Revenge