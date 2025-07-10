‘Not in Condition to Take the Journey’: SpiceJet Cancels Srinagar-Delhi Flight, Strands 150 Amarnath Pilgrims

Srinagar-Delhi SpiceJet Cancelled: SpiceJet’s sudden cancellation of flight SG8609 from Srinagar to Delhi due to technical issues left over 150 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims stranded at the airport on Wednesday night, triggering protests and chaos at the terminal. The flight, scheduled to depart at 8:05 pm, was called off without prior information around 9:30 pm after repeated delays, with the airline earlier informing passengers that the aircraft was “not in condition to take the journey.”

The situation escalated after a heated argument broke out between some pilgrims and SpiceJet ground staff over excess baggage, with passengers alleging unprofessional behaviour by the airline when the flight was called off. Passengers were asked to wait without any clear timeframe for the next flight, prompting anger as SpiceJet reportedly denied refreshments and accommodation initially to the stranded pilgrims.

A written complaint was subsequently given to the Airport Authority of India at Srinagar Airport over the airline’s handling of the situation.

SpiceJet sources confirmed that the flight was cancelled due to a technical issue and stated that, in line with DGCA guidelines, all non-local passengers, including the pilgrims, were accommodated in a nearby hotel and provided with refreshments at the airport.