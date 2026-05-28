'High Command Asked Me To Move To Rajya Sabha': Siddaramaiah Confirms Exit, Says Will Decide Next Move In Few Days

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has already confirmed that he will step down from the top post, on Wednesday revealed that the Congress high command had advised him to move to the Rajya Sabha as part of the party’s transition plan in the state, even as he maintained that he has not yet taken a final decision on his future role.

The remarks came during a crucial breakfast meeting with cabinet colleagues, where Siddaramaiah thanked ministers for their support and cooperation during his tenure and acknowledged the role played by the cabinet in ensuring what he described as “good governance” in Karnataka.

“You have all extended excellent cooperation till now. Good governance was possible because of your support,” Siddaramaiah reportedly told ministers during the closed-door interaction.

According to reports, Siddaramaiah also informed ministers that the Congress leadership had proposed that he shift to the Rajya Sabha amid ongoing discussions over the Karnataka leadership transition.

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“The high command had advised me to move to the Rajya Sabha. But I have not taken any decision yet,” the Chief Minister reportedly said. The veteran Congress leader further disclosed that this was not the first time the party had suggested that he move to national politics.

“They had earlier also suggested that I move to the Centre, but I did not go. Even now, I have no interest in going,” Siddaramaiah reportedly told cabinet colleagues.

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However, while confirming his exit from the Chief Minister’s post, Siddaramaiah indicated that discussions regarding the timing of the transition and his future political role are still ongoing. “I will observe the situation for a few more days before taking the next decision,” he added.

His remarks thanking cabinet colleagues and speaking about future decisions have further strengthened indications that the transition process has already entered its final stages. The Congress, however, has publicly maintained that there is no “power tussle” in Karnataka, with party leaders continuing to deny any internal conflict between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.

The latest remarks come amid intense internal consultations within the Congress over the leadership change in Karnataka, with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar widely expected to take over as the next Chief Minister. Reports suggest the Congress high command is attempting to ensure a smooth transfer of power while also accommodating Siddaramaiah with a larger organisational or parliamentary role.

According to reports Congress leadership has discussed offering Siddaramaiah a Rajya Sabha berth along with a key role at the national level in order to facilitate the transition in Karnataka.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara ahead of the breakfast meeting hosted by chief minister Siddaramaiah said that the CM has invited the leader to thank them for their cooperation ahead of his expected resignation.

“The chief minister has called all the ministers for breakfast and before he resigns, he wants to thank all the ministers for their cooperation,” Parameshwara told reporters.

Responding to speculation about Siddaramaiah potentially being offered a role in Delhi, the minister said, “I am not aware whether he was offered a position in Delhi; it is up to the high command.” His remarks came amid heightened political activity in Karnataka and growing speculation over a possible leadership transition in the Congress government.