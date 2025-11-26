'Not Just A Book, But Sacred Promise Of Equality, Justice': Rahul Gandhi On Constitution Day

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, greeted the public on Constitution Day, echoing the principles of equality and justice. In an X post, Rahul Gandhi said that the Constitution is not merely a book, but a "sacred promise" to citizens of the country. Further, he asked the people of India to pledge not to allow any "attack on the Constitution."

Gandhi wrote on X, "The Constitution of India is not just a book; it is a sacred promise made to every citizen of the country. A promise that no matter what religion or caste one belongs to, whichever region one comes from, whatever language one speaks, whether poor or rich, one will receive equality, respect, and justice. The Constitution is a protective shield for the poor and the deprived; it is their strength, and it is the voice of every citizen."

"As long as the Constitution is secure, the rights of every Indian are secure. Let us pledge that we will not allow any kind of attack on the Constitution. It is my duty to protect it, and I will stand first in front of every assault on it. Heartfelt greetings to all of you on Constitution Day. Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Udit Raj launched an attack against the ruling regime, alleging that the Constitution is "broken into pieces today." He said, "We will not allow an assault on the Constitution. It should be remembered that the Constitution is being broken into pieces today.

Referring to 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Raj added, "Terror attacks can happen any day and anti-Constitution elements do not see the Constitution Day before attacking. That was also an attack on the Constitution. I pay tribute to the martyrs."

On November 26, 1949, the Indian Constituent Assembly formally adopted the Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950. The day is marked by the Central government's celebration of the principles of democracy, justice, and equality. Congress has directed all its state units to observe November 26 as 'Samvidhan Bachao Divas' at Pradesh Congress Committees (PCC) offices and district headquarters across the country.

In the letter, the Congress highlighted the importance of the occasion, stating, "On the solemn occasion of Constitution Day, the Indian National Congress calls upon all Pradesh Congress Committees to observe 26 November as Samvidhan Bachao Divas across the country. This year's observance carries profound significance given the unprecedented challenges facing our democratic institutions and the very spirit of our Constitution."

The party emphasised that the fundamental values enshrined in the Constitution, including justice, liberty, equality, fraternity, and the protection of every citizen's rights, are currently under visible strain.