Not Kinky: Bengaluru Woman Blindfolds Boyfriend To 'Propose', Then Sets Him On Fire For 'Ignoring' Him

Bengaluru: A woman was fed up with her boyfriend for ignoring him for weeks, and then thought to teach him an ultimate lesson. She invited him over to her place when she was alone, tied him up to a chair, telling him that she is going to propose to him in a fashion that was "popular in foreign countries".

The 27-year-olds, identified as Prerna and Kiran, were colleagues and had been dating for over a year. When Prerna then began tying Kiran up, he objected, and gave him the proposal bluff. As Kiran was waiting for the ultimate moment, Prerna doused him with a flammable liquid, set him ablaze and watched him die while filming him.

According to the police, the woman was reportedly upset with the man for "ignoring" her, not giving her enough attention and reportedly thought that he would not marry her. Prerna lived with her mother and brother in south Bengaluru's Anjanapura, and invited Kiran over when she was alone, they said.

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