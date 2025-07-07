‘Not My Assignment…’: Kangana Ranaut Amid Criticism Over ‘No Cabinet’ Remark

Kangana Ranaut said she would not take lectures from Congress leaders who, in her view, had failed their own duties. | Image: X

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut on Monday defending her remarks made during her visit to flood-hit Himachal Pradesh, clarified that she neither holds a cabinet post nor has any funds to carry out relief work.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency had come under fire from the ruling Congress in the state, which accused her of shirking responsibility.

On Sunday, Kangana had told reporters that she did not have the means to rebuild flood-affected areas, sparking outrage among Opposition leaders and flood victims.

‘I Don’t Need Lessons from Those with No Accountability’

Responding to the criticism, Kangana said she would not take lectures from Congress leaders who, in her view, had failed their own duties.

“Those who have failed in their duties and completely let down the people of Himachal Pradesh have no right to preach to me,” she told PTI. “The people here are already disappointed with them. I don’t need lessons from those who hold no accountability.”

Clarifies ‘No Cabinet’ Comment

The BJP MP explained that her earlier comments were made in response to questions about when reconstruction would start.

“I had talked about accountability when the reporters asked when you are building Himachal back. So, I said I don't have the agencies or the cabinet. This is not my assignment,” Kangana said, insisting that her role as an MP does not include operational disaster relief.

She also accused the Congress government of politicising the issue.

“Initially, they were crying that Kangana didn’t reach here. There are 17 assembly constituencies under me. This is not my official residence. If they try to cash in on my name, then I am afraid that my name will become very popular here,” she added.

‘My Cabinet Is Just My Two Brothers’

On Sunday, Ranaut had stated that her role as an MP is limited.

“Whether it’s disaster relief or the disaster itself, I don’t have any official cabinet. I have my two brothers who are always with me. That’s my cabinet. So, it’s just these two. I do not have any funds for disaster relief or hold any cabinet post. MPs have work that is limited to Parliament. We are very small in the scheme of things,” she had said.

Congress Calls Comments ‘Insensitive’

The Congress party slammed Kangana for what it called an “insensitive” statement that “mocks” the suffering of flood victims.