‘Not My Biopic’: Ujjwal Nikam Reveals What Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Prahaar’ Is Really About

Indore: Senior lawyer and Padma Shri awardee Ujjwal Nikam opened up about Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film ‘Prahaar’, clarifying that the film is not his biopic, but a courtroom drama centred on the trial of Ajmal Kasab, the lone terrorist captured alive during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The film, starring Rajkummar Rao in the role of Nikam, explores the legal battle that followed the attacks and the challenges involved in bringing the accused to justice through the judicial system.

Speaking to ANI about the film, Nikam said that director Avinash Arun and the producers at Maddock Films approached him with the idea of depicting the landmark trial and the questions surrounding its legal proceedings.

“It’s not my biopic. This whole movie is about what happened in court after Ajmal Kasab was caught and arrested, and the trial that followed,” Nikam said.

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Recalling his conversation with the filmmakers, Nikam said he initially questioned the idea of making a film about a lawyer’s life. “I asked them, ‘What kind of movie will you make about a lawyer’s life? Nothing much has ever happened in our lives. There’s no dancing or much singing. Still, you want to make a movie?’” he recalled.

According to Nikam, the filmmakers explained that they wanted to address key questions surrounding the 26/11 trial - “why Kasab was prosecuted through the legal system despite public demands for his execution, why the trial took several years, and what the proceedings ultimately established,” he explained.



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Explaining the importance of the trial, Nikam pointed to the scale of the legal proceedings and the evidence presented in court “I answered all three questions by saying that Ajmal Kasab was caught on 26/11. But the charges against him were framed on May 6, 2009, and his execution was announced on May 5, 2010. There were 650 witnesses,” he said.

Nikam suggested that the film would offer audiences a deeper understanding of the questions surrounding the trial, while leaving some aspects for viewers to discover on screen.

Nikam admitted that watching ‘Prahaar’ was an emotionally intense experience, as it brought back memories of the personal hardships he endured while handling high-profile cases.

“This is one movie that made me feel like I, and my family, were the real accused,” he said, describing the emotional impact of seeing aspects of his life portrayed on screen.

Nikam also expressed admiration for Rajkummar Rao’s portrayal of him in the film. Recalling his initial response when director Avinash Arun told him that Rao would play his character, Nikam said he left the creative decision to the filmmakers.

Nikam said several of his lawyer friends also remarked on how convincingly Rao had recreated his style of arguing in court. “After watching the film, many of my lawyer friends said that the forceful way you argue in court, Rajkummar did the exact same thing,” he said, praising the actor for capturing his distinctive mannerisms throughout the film.