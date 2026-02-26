‘Not Only Terror Camps, But Their Land’: Indian Army Issues Strong Warning to Pak says Next Response Will Be 'More Than Op Sindoor’

‘Not Only Terror Camps, But Their Land’: Indian Army Issues Strong Warning to Pakistan says Next Response Will Be 'More Than Operation Sindoor’ | Image: Republic

New Delhi: At an Investiture Ceremony II held in Pathankot, Punjab, Western Army Commander Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar issued a strong warning to Pakistan, stating that in the event of another conflict, the response would be harsher and could extend beyond terror camps to Pakistani territory.

Addressing the media, the General Officer Commanding in Chief of Western Command said the Indian Army is fully prepared and that the “danger is not over yet.”

‘More Than Sindoor, More Harsh’: Lt Gen Katiyar

Issuing a stern warning, Lt Gen Katiyar said that if Pakistan attempts similar actions again, India’s response would be stronger.

“If Pakistan attempts again, we will teach them a hard lesson. The response will be stronger than what we have done in Operation Sindoor,” he said.

Advertisement

He added that any future conflict would not be restricted only to terror camps.

“This time war will not be limited to terror camps but to their land,” he said, indicating the possibility of ground action if required.

Advertisement

On a possible “Operation Sindoor 2.0", he said the response “will be more than Sindoor” and “more harsh", depending on the situation at that time.'

'Begged for Ceasefire After 88 Hours': Lt Gen Katiyar

Speaking about Operation Sindoor, Lt Gen Katiyar said the previous year was significant for the Western Command.

“In Operation Sindoor, we attacked all their terrorist bases. After that, they retaliated, and in response, we destroyed their military bases and air bases. They then demanded a ceasefire, not just directly from us, but also from other countries,” he said.

He added that Pakistan “cannot fight us” and had sought a ceasefire after 88 hours of conflict at the DGMO level.

“Last year was very important for Western Command, as we gave Pakistan a befitting reply. We taught them a lesson for their wrongdoings,” he said.

Further, he reiterated that India had targeted only terror bases and later military installations in response to Pakistani actions, without targeting civilian areas.

‘Pakistan ruled by military leadership’: Lt Gen Katiyar

Responding to questions, Lt Gen Katiyar said Pakistan is effectively ruled by its military leadership.

“Our neighbour which is ruled by military leadership, wants to be at war with us. Peace will make the Pakistan Army lose their relevance,” he said.

He added that the Pakistani military does not want political leadership to take power and prefers a state of confrontation with India to remain relevant.

“Wise nations learn, but our neighbour has not learned from 1965, 1971 and Kargil,” he said.

'Call out this bluff': Lt Gen Katiyar on Pak nuclear threats

Addressing Pakistan’s nuclear rhetoric, Lt Gen Katiyar said such threats are meant to deter India.

“Pakistan threatens us with nuclear threats, as they say they will take everyone down with us. It is more of a bogey to prevent us from any action. Pakistan plays this card as a bluff. We have to call out this bluff,” he said.

Further, the Western Army Commander said the army is closely monitoring any attempts by Pakistan to revive terror infrastructure.

“We are keeping a watch. We are aware of what is happening, and if they are reactivating terror bases, we are preparing for it,” he said.

Honouring Units at Investiture Ceremony

The ceremony in Pathankot honoured units that played a key role in the past year.

“We have honoured those units who have played a key role last year. I congratulate all forces for today’s action,” Lt Gen Katiyar said.

As tensions remain high, the Indian Army has made it clear that while it prefers peace, it is prepared for a decisive and stronger response if provoked again.

‘Pakistan PM Told Me 35 Million Would Die’: Trump

In his annual State of the Union (SOTU) address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump has, for the umpteenth time, made renewed claims that he mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. He also claimed that his intervention had successfully averted a potential nuclear conflict between the two countries.

During his address, the US President said that the situation following the Pahalgam terror attack could have spiralled into a nuclear war. “Pakistan and India would have been in a nuclear war,” Trump said, adding that “35 million people said the Prime Minister of Pakistan would have died if it were not for my involvement.”

The US President then went on to elaborate on the extensive role he claims to have played in bringing international conflicts under control.

Operation Sindoor

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. The Indian military destroyed nine major terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. These strikes targeted facilities operated by Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Over 100 terrorists were killed in the operation, including high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf, and Mudassir Ahmad.

Of the nine locations hit, four were in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur and Muridke, while five were in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Muzaffarabad and Kotli.

In retaliation, Pakistan launched a series of drone and missile attacks on Indian cities on the nights of May 7, 8, and 9, 2025. India’s air defence systems successfully neutralised all incoming threats, preventing damage on Indian soil.

India also carried out SEAD, or Suppression of Enemy Air Defences, operations using kamikaze drones to neutralise Pakistan’s air defence capabilities. These operations were reported to be highly effective, with Lahore’s air defence system completely disabled. Pakistan’s HQ-9 air defence system was found to be ineffective during these strikes.

On the night of May 9 and 10, 2025, India successfully targeted multiple Pakistani air bases. Within a span of three hours, 11 military installations were hit, including Nur Khan, Rafiqui, Murid, Sukkur, Sialkot, Pasrur, Chunian, Sargodha, Skardu, Bholari, and Jacobabad.

Satellite images from multiple sources, comparing pre- and post-strike visuals, demonstrated the scale of destruction caused by the Indian attacks.

Op Sindoor: Pakistan Admits Airbase Hit, LeT Leader Calls It 'Big Attack'

Earlier, in a rare acknowledgement, Pakistan has for the first time officially admitted that its Nur Khan airbase was hit and suffered significant damage during India's Operation Sindoor,. The admission marks a departure from Pakistan’s usual practice of denying or remaining silent on Indian military actions.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed the attack on the airbase during a press conference, lending credibility to India’s claims regarding the scope and impact of Operation Sindoor.

Adding to the acknowledgement, a senior leader of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hafiz Abdul Rauf, also recalled the operation, describing it as a "big attack". Rauf acknowledged the scale of the strike, stating, "Bada hamala tha" (It was a big attack). Referring to India's official stance, he added, "Modi ne kaha humne deshsadgardon ke thikanon pe hamala kiya tha" (Prime Minister Modi said it was a strike on terrorist bases).