'Not Scared of Discussion on Any Matter', 'Nothing to Hide': Amit Shah Takes Dig at Oppn For Parl Boycott

'Not Scared of Discussion on Any Matter', 'Nothing to Hide': Amit Shah Takes Dig at Oppn For Boycotting Parliament | Image: Sansad TV, ANI

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday took a dig at opposition parties for their boycotting of Parliament and said that the government is ready for discussion on any matter.

"Congress MPs are questioning the need for having discussions on Vande Mataram and calling it a political strategy and a way of diverting from the issues. Nobody is scared of discussions on issues. We are not the ones boycotting Parliament. If they want to discuss, they need to stop boycotting, and all discussions will take place. We are not scared of or trying to hide anything. We are ready for a debate on any issue."

Intensifying his attack on the opposition, Shah said, "They also need to know that avoiding discussions on Vande Mataram is not new... India was not independent when Vande Mataram completed 50 years. When the golden jubilee of Vande Mataram was due, Jawaharlal Nehru limited the national song to two stanzas."

He also accused the Congress of dividing the country for the sake of appeasement.

Advertisement

"When Vande Mataram was limited after it completed 50 years, that is when appeasement started. That appeasement led to the partition of the country. Had the Congress not divided Vande Mataram for appeasement, the country would not have been divided into two," he said.

"When Vande Mataram completed 100 years, an Emergency was imposed. There was no scope for the glorification of the national song. Indira Gandhi imprisoned those who propagated and raised the slogan of Vande Mataram... When discussions were held in the Lok Sabha yesterday, both members of the Gandhi family were absent from the House. Right from Jawaharlal Nehru to the current leadership, Congress continues to oppose Vande Mataram," the Home Minister added.

Advertisement