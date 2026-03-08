'Not Spared the President's Chair': Abhishek Banerjee Accuses BJP of 'Forcing' Droupadi Murmu to Comment Against TMC | Image: ANI

New Delhi: A political controversy has intensified over alleged lapses in protocol during President Droupadi Murmu’s recent visit to West Bengal, with Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee strongly hitting back at the Centre’s criticism.

Speaking in Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas, Banerjee accused the BJP of politicising the issue and defended West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was not present to receive the President during the visit.

'Who is insulting the President? ’: Abhishek Banerjee

Responding to allegations that the West Bengal government had insulted the President by failing to follow protocol, Banerjee said the accusations were politically motivated.

“They have not spared the President’s chair. “They have made her make political comments against us,” he said, implying that the accusations are an attempt to undermine the government's legitimacy and distract from the issues being protested.

He also defended the Chief Minister’s absence, stating that she was participating in a protest to protect people’s rights.

“They say we have insulted the President because our CM was busy in a dharna protecting people’s rights,” Banerjee added.

During his remarks, Banerjee also referred to a photograph showing the President standing while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seated.

“I’m showing you an image where the President is standing and the PM is sitting. Who is insulting the President, Bengal and the nation?” he said.

PM Modi criticises West Bengal government

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government, accusing the state administration of significant protocol failures during President Murmu’s visit.

The Prime Minister described the situation as “shameful and unprecedented”.

“This is shameful and unprecedented. Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened,” Modi said.

He added that the remarks made by the President had caused widespread sadness across the country.

“The pain and anguish expressed by Rashtrapati Ji, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people of India,” he said.

What’s the controversy?

The row also stems from the relocation of the 9th International Santal Conference, which was initially planned to be held in Bidhannagar.

According to reports, the venue was shifted at the last minute to a more restricted location in Goshaipur near Bagdogra Airport, citing concerns about congestion.

The organisers reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over the sudden change, as well as issues related to stage arrangements and basic facilities at the venue.

No Grudges Against 'Sister' Mamata: President Murmu

During her visit to Siliguri and Darjeeling, President Murmu expressed displeasure over the arrangements and the absence of senior state leaders.

“If the President visits a place, the Chief Minister and the Ministers should also come. But she did not,” Murmu said, referring to Mamata Banerjee.

She also questioned the reasoning given for shifting the event venue.