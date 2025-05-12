‘Not the Era of War, Neither the Era of Terrorists’: PM Narendra Modi's Powerful Message To World After Operation Sindoor | Image: ANI, File photo

New Delhi: In a powerful address to the nation following the successful Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a strong message to the entire world, stressing on India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism. PM Modi's words resonated globally, showing India's commitment to combating terrorism and promoting peace. As the prime minister sent a stern message to Pakistan on terrorism, he also reiterated India's stance on peace and stability.

PM Modi's statement, "This is not the era of war, but neither is it the era of terrorists. We have zero tolerance to terror," serves as a clear message to the world about India's stance on terrorism. His message underscored India's resolve to tackle terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, while reiterating its commitment to spreading peace in the world.

The world has taken note of PM Modi's statement, recognising India's commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region. The statement is seen as a call to action for the world leaders to work together to combat terrorism and promote a more peaceful world.

Message To Pakistan

PM Modi's statement is also a clear message to Pakistan that India will not tolerate any form of terrorist activity emanating from its territory. The message emphasised India's expectation that Pakistan will take concrete actions to prevent terrorist activities and dismantle terrorist networks operating from its soil.