‘Not TMC Person’: Loyalist Touseef Khan Dumps Mamata Camp Live On The Debate, U-Turn Stuns Arnab

In a significant turn of events in West Bengal, Advocate Touseef Khan, long perceived as a staunch Trinamool Congress loyalist, appeared to distance himself from the party during ‘The Debate’ show hosted by Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

In one of its episodes, aired at 9 PM on Wednesday (May 6), Touseef Khan announced that he was “not a Trinamool person.”

On being asked if Mamata should be sacked amid reports that she has refused to resign as the Chief Minister, even after facing a complete rout with just 80 seats in the TMC kitty, Touseef shot back, saying, “You should know I did not contest on a Trinamool ticket. The party did not give me a ticket to contest the Assembly elections. I fought from Entally as an Independent. I'm not a Trinamool person as I have been introduced on this show. There must be some mistake at your end.”

Live Dumping of Trinamool Congress

Taken by surprise, Arnab cross-questioned Touseef, asking, “When did this happen?” and noting that Touseef had been a long-time TMC supporter. He went on to add, “We are seeing a live dumping of the Trinamool Congress by one of its most loyal supporters.”

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Touseef still stood his ground and reiterated, “You must fact-check. Arnab, you must fact-check. I contested the election as an independent, not with Trinamool. Trinamool did not even give me a ticket.”

Touseef Ahmed Khan contested the West Bengal Assembly election 2026 as an IND candidate from the Entally constituency, Kolkata North. He received 436 votes.

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Allegations of Internal Collapse

The tension escalated as other panelists weighed in on the perceived crumbling of the TMC’s internal structure. BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla claimed that Khan was not an isolated case.

Shehzad stated: "There is an anecdote; Touseef is not the only one dumping Mamata. Apart from the Janata, Rizu Datta, the national spokesperson of TMC, has said BJP people are doing no violence against me; the TMC has forced me to abuse Suvendu. So everyone is dumping Mamata, but constitutionally we should ignore Mamata."

A New Chapter for West Bengal

The election results, finalized on May 4, mark the end of an era for the TMC. Despite aiming to retain power against growing anti-incumbency, the party found itself unable to withstand the BJP’s momentum.

As the dust settles on the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections, the focus now shifts to how the BJP will govern and how a fractured TMC will navigate its new role in the opposition.

The political landscape of West Bengal has undergone a seismic shift following the conclusion of the 2026 Assembly Election. In a historic turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has successfully unseated the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), ending Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s long-standing tenure of 15 years.