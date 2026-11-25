New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday, November 25, declined to grant interim bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots. However, in response to their pleas contesting the Delhi High Court's September 30 judgment granting them bail, the court sent letters to the Delhi Police.

The case was considered by a three-judge panel that included Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi, and V Mohana. Senior attorneys for both Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam pushed for temporary relief, but the bench said "Not today" and refused to take their demands into consideration.

Before addressing the motions for temporary bail, the court stated that it will first review Delhi Police's response. It also directed that the matter be placed before the Chief Justice of India on the administrative side for the constitution of a three-judge bench to hear the case.

Why Did Umar Khalid And Sharjeel Imam Seek Interim Bail?

Senior attorney Kapil Sibal, representing Umar Khalid, asked for temporary bail at the hearing while the primary petitions were still pending. Sharjeel Imam's attorney, senior advocate Siddharth Dave, also requested a similar remedy, citing the activist's protracted detention as an undertrial.

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Both campaigners have contested the Delhi High Court's decision to refuse them bail, claiming that despite their extended detention, the trial has not advanced far.

Imam emphasized in his petition that the case's chargesheet was submitted on September 25, 2020. The prosecution has listed almost 900 witnesses, including 47 protected witnesses, and 18 accused are on trial.

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Imam further submitted that despite spending six years and nine months in custody as an undertrial, the prosecution had not examined even a single witness.

Khalid, meanwhile, cited the non-examination of protected witnesses and argued that the one-year embargo imposed by the Supreme Court was nearing its end. According to his plea, allowing the embargo to expire without progress in the trial would make his continued incarceration a violation of his fundamental right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution.

What Did The Delhi High Court Rule Earlier?

The Supreme Court proceedings follow the Delhi High Court's September 30 decision rejecting the bail applications of both activists in the UAPA case.

The duo subsequently approached the top court, challenging the High Court's refusal to grant them relief and seeking consideration of their prolonged detention and the pace of the trial.

The Supreme Court has now sought the Delhi Police's response before deciding whether interim bail can be considered.

What Is The February 2020 Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case?

The case concerns an alleged larger conspiracy behind the violence that broke out in northeast Delhi in February 2020 during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Sharjeel Imam was arrested in connection with the case on August 25, 2020, while Umar Khalid was arrested on September 13, 2020. Both have remained in custody since their arrests.

The prosecution has accused them of involvement in the alleged conspiracy behind the violence, with the case being investigated under the stringent provisions of the UAPA.