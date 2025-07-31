'Nothing Like Saffron Terrorism Exists, Cong Wrongly Implicated People': Sadhvi Pragya's Lawyer After Malegaon Blast Case Verdict

Mumbai, Maharashtra: The lawyer for Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, one of the accused acquitted in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, stated that the court's verdict proves there is no such thing as "saffron terrorism."

The NIA court in Mumbai acquitted all seven accused, including Sadhvi Pragya, in a case that had dragged on for 17 years.

Speaking to ANI after the judgment, Advocate JP Mishra said, "After a 17-year struggle, it has been proven that 'saffron terrorism' does not exist. The Congress wrongly implicated people in this case just before the 2009 Lok Sabha elections."

Advocate JP Mishra also referred to remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha, stating, "Yesterday, the Union Home Minister said that a Hindu cannot be a terrorist."

While delivering the verdict, the Mumbai Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court stated that the prosecution failed to establish the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Before the verdict was announced, Advocate JP Mishra had said, "The verdict will come soon. Truth will prevail."

Support poured in for Sadhvi Pragya from BJP and NDA leaders after the verdict, with several expressing relief.

Sadhvi Pragya Singh's sister, Upma Singh, reacted to the acquittal, saying, "Truth has won."

"Sadhvi was with the truth, and that is why she has prevailed... Without proof of her crime, she was tortured in ways that cannot be described in words. Only she knows what she suffered," Upma Singh added.

She further spoke about the trauma their family endured during the trial.

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and veteran BJP leader Uma Bharti broke down in tears, saying that the torture Pragya endured in jail was unbearable for any woman.

Bharti blamed several political parties for labeling her and others as perpetrators of "Bhagwa terror."

Regarding the verdict, accused Sudhakar Dhar Dwivedi's lawyer, Ranjeet Sangle, said, "After 17 years, the verdict is out. All the accused have been acquitted. There was no proof that the motorcycle used in the blast belonged to Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur. The injury certificates were fake. The DG ATS has been directed to investigate who created those fake certificates... The DG ATS has also been directed to probe the RDX allegedly planted at Sudhakar Chaturvedi's residence... All the accused have been acquitted of UAPA and other charges... The prosecution failed to meet the twofold test under the UAPA."

Another lawyer for the accused, Advocate Ranjit Nayar, said, "The accused have been acquitted in this case. I represented accused number 11, Sudhakar Chaturvedi. The court stated that there was no proof linking the mobile phones and vehicles found at the scene to the accused. The ATS investigated this case, and the court noted that phones were tapped without sanction... The NCP-Congress was in power at the time, and they pursued political gains... It is now clear that there are no witnesses against the accused."

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and 95 others injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle detonated near a mosque in Malegaon City's Bhikku Chowk. Originally, 11 people were charged in the case; however, the court ultimately framed charges against seven.