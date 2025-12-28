'Nothing Will Happen To Me': BJP Councillor's Husband Threatens Woman He Is Accused Of Raping In Viral Clip

New Delhi: There seems to be no end to crimes against women as a BJP councillor's husband in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district has been accused of raping a woman at knifepoint.

The accused, identified as Ashok Singh, the husband of a BJP councillor in the Rampur Baghelan Nagar Parishad, reportedly captured the act on camera and threatened her with it by forcing her into repeated sexual relations.

Shockingly, when the survivor confronted him on camera, saying she would post the video of their interaction on social media, the man brazenly said nothing would happen to him.

A viral video of Singh abusing a police officer and threatening the survivor went viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism.

Video Draws Outrage

As per the video, the accused reportedly can be heard saying, “What will happen to me? Nothing will happen. Complain wherever you want, nothing will happen to me”. Meanwhile, the woman in the background can be hearing crying and saying that she would file a complaint against him.

As per reports, the woman while lodging a complaint, alleged that the crime took place six months ago, however she remained tight-lipped owing to threats to her life life and family.

How the incident unfolded

Narrating the harrowing ordeal, the victim added that the accused barged into her house, raped her at knifepoint and recorded the ghastly crime on his phone. He further threatened to kill her and family if she spoke about the incident.

The accused bad deeds did not stop here as he again approached her on December 20 and molested her and asked her to comply with his demands else he would post the video on social media.

The woman, in addition added that the accused, who regularly came to her shop and abused and threatened her, has a criminal background and had earlier been externed from the district. This, she said, emboldened him to act with impunity and threaten her openly.