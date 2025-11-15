Nowgam Blast: MHA Calls It Unfortunate Accidental Incident; Leaders Express Shock, Concern

Srinagar: A blast occurred near the premises of Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night. The Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, Akshay Labroo, visited the hospital to meet the victims injured in the blast. Hours after a massive late-night explosion reduced Srinagar's Nowgam Police Station, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday termed the tragedy as an “unfortunate accidental incident. ”The horrific explosion near the Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night resulted in at least nine fatalities and multiple injuries, according to police.

Inspector General (IG) Pawan Kumar Sharma of the CRPF rushed to the scene shortly after the explosion to supervise relief efforts and evaluate the security protocols. To further assure safety, security guards roped off the area surrounding the police station, and officials remained on the scene to implement all necessary precautions. Nalin Prabhat, the Director General of Police (DGP), also visited the location and left after evaluating the circumstances.

In an official statement, Prashant Lokhande, Joint Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Division (MHA), stated that the blast occurred at 11:20 pm on November 14 inside the police station. The official explained that the Nowgam Police had recently cracked a terror module based on leads obtained from a suspicious poster.

Ghulam Nabi Azad posted on X, stating, “Deeply pained by the tragic blast at Nowgam Police Station, Srinagar, while handling recovered explosive material, which claimed 9 lives and injured many. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families & prayers for the swift recovery of the injured!”

“During the investigation in FIR No. 162/2025, officials recovered a large cache of explosive substances and chemicals, which had been stored in the open area of the police station as per procedure.”For the past two days, Lokhande said, agencies involved in the probe had been processing and forwarding the recovered material for forensic and chemical examination, following standard operating protocols."Due to the volatile and sensitive nature of the seized explosives, experts were supervising the handling process continuously," he further said.

However, the Joint Secretary stated that nine persons were killed in a violent, unintentional explosion that happened during this normal procedure on Friday night. Three citizens, two revenue officials, and 27 police officers were also injured in the incident. The official claims that the wounded were taken right away to the local hospitals for treatment.

He also mentioned that "the blast caused severe damage to the police station building and also impacted multiple surrounding structures", and aslo stated that “the exact cause of the accidental detonation is under investigation and urged the public to refrain from unnecessary speculation.”"The government stands in solidarity with the families of the deceased in this hour of grief and assures all possible support to the injured," the official added.

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday morning offered heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones in the ghastly Nowgam Police Station blast. The blast in Srinagar's Nowgam police station claimed at least nine lives and left several injured.

Gehlot said that the blast in Jammu and Kashmir after the Delhi blast was a matter of "grave concern."The news of the deaths of several people in the explosion at the Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir is extremely heartbreaking. After Delhi, the occurrence of a blast in Jammu and Kashmir now is a matter of great concern," Gehlot posted on X.

Mebooba Mufti posted on X, “Deeply anguished by the tragic accidental blast at Nowgam Police Station that claimed 9 precious lives and left many injured. This heartbreaking incident lays bare the risks and difficult conditions under which our police personnel serve to keep the rest of us safe. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for strength and swift recovery for the injured.”

Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area and cooperate with security forces as rescue and inquiry operations continue. Notably, the threads of the November 10 Delhi blast are linked to objectionable posters in the Nowgam area of Srinagar, for which an FIR was registered on October 19, sources have said, noting security forces took strong action to bust an inter-state Jaish-e-Mohammed module linked to the terror plot. (with ANI Inputs)