NRI Couple in Delhi Loses Rs 14 Crore to 'Digital Arrest' Scam, Says 'Very Convincing Drama’ | Image: ANI

New Delhi: An elderly NRI couple in Delhi was defrauded of Rs 14 crore after falling victim to a sophisticated cyber scam called “digital arrest”. The victims, Dr Indra Taneja and Dr Om Taneja, were manipulated through an elaborate scheme in which fraudsters posed as authorities and used fear, pressure and personal information to extract money.

Speaking about the incident, Dr Indra Taneja said the couple was left shocked after realising they had been cheated.

“I am very shocked. Thank God we went to the police station and found out that we had been defrauded,” she said.

Describing the tactics used by the fraudsters, Dr Taneja added that the entire operation appeared highly convincing.

“All the drama they did was very convincing. They said that they would help us,” she said.

Dr Om Taneja said the scammers had access to a significant amount of personal information, which made their claims appear genuine and created a sense of fear.

According to him, the couple was psychologically pressured into complying with the demands.

“They convinced us in such a way that, out of fear, we gave them all our information,” Dr Taneja said.

The victim further stated that three people were involved in executing the fraud. “There were three people involved in this,” Dr Om Taneja confirmed.