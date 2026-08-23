NSA Ajit Doval Set For Beijing Trip For Crucial Talks With Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Ahead Of Xi Jinping's India Visit

New Delhi: India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval is set to leave for Beijing on Monday to hold boundary negotiations at the highest level with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The engagement is scheduled just weeks before Chinese President Xi Jinping is anticipated to arrive in India for the BRICS Summit.

The trip is taking place against the backdrop of fresh reports of alleged transgressions by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) into Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). However, the Defence Ministry has not come out with any formal clarification on the extent of these alleged transgressions.

As India’s special representative for the boundary negotiations, Doval will sit across the table with Wang Yi, who holds the corresponding position of special representative for China on the boundary question. The primary objective of their meeting will be to take stock of the ground situation along the LAC and to ensure that no new escalation erupts.

Two-Pronged Agenda Focused On Ladakh, Arunachal And Stability

According to sources, the agenda for the dialogue is likely to be centred on 2 key themes, which include a comprehensive review of the situation prevailing along the LAC, with specific attention to Eastern Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, and to examine and evolve measures that can stop tensions from spiralling further.

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The sources stated that the talks are expected to focus on two broad areas, including reviewing the situation along the LAC, including in Eastern Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, and exploring mechanisms to prevent tensions from escalating. The special representatives framework continues to be one of the principal political avenues through which New Delhi and Beijing engage on the boundary issue and the overall management of the LAC.

High Stakes Talks Before First Xi Jinping Visit In Years

The dialogue carries added weight as it comes just ahead of Xi Jinping’s anticipated visit to India next month for the BRICS Summit. After it materialises, the trip would be Xi Jinping’s first visit to the country after a gap of several years. Both sides are expected to explore possible deliverables that could be announced during the visit as part of a larger attempt to stabilise bilateral ties.

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The LAC has remained sensitive since the 2020 military standoff in Eastern Ladakh. Although disengagement has taken place at several friction points following multiple rounds of military and diplomatic talks, broader de-escalation and a return to the pre-2020 situation remain unresolved.